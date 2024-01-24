BBNaija Uriel has marked her 30th birthday with a lovely video where she displayed her age

In the clip, she was still in bed as she raised two balloons showing the age she was celebrating and bouquet was beside her bed

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post as some wished her well while others didn't believe her age

BBNaija star Uriel Oputa has marked her 30th birthday in style and shared a lovely video with her fans.

The reality star was still in bed wearing her nightdress while she showed how excited she was about clocking a new age.

BBN Uriel marks 30th birthday, age causes controversary. Photo credit @urielmusicstar

BBNaija Uriel's age cause controversy

In the recording, the former housemate in the All-Stars edition raised two balloons showing the number of her years.

Fans however were not satisfied that the reality star is 30 years old as they reacted in the comment section.

BBN Uriel marks his birthday with a bouquet and drink

The healthy lifestyle enthusiasts who once admired Verydarkman marked her day with a bottle of strong drink.

A bouquet was also kept by her side as she celebrated.

See the post here:

How fans reacted Uriel's post

Reactions have trailed the birthday post made by the reality show star. Here are some of the comments below:

@ladyjessicaan:

"Happy birthday Baby girl."

@iamlucyedet:

"Wish you a very happy birthday."

@iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday sugar welcome to the 3rd floor."

@officialozo__:

"Happy birthday many more years stay blessed."

@liloaderogba:

"Happy birthday love ."

@_nnenna_j:

"No be for my mouth una go hear am."

@e_e.r.i.c.a:

"Happy birthday but you don’t need to lie about your age my love be proud ."

@zonallarry':

"Happy birthday my fav but fav make i ask you Sha na Cruise for this your age because i no know watin u still dey do for 30 abi u wan go back to your mama belle?"

@lush_eby:

"Happy birthday beautiful.:"

@mamsenow:

"This lady looks 45 years old abeg."

BBN Uriel says she is ready to start a family

Legit.ng had reported that BBN Uriel had shared her desire to settle down for marriage.

The reality star however revealed that it was younger men who were approaching her for marriage.

She made it known that she cannot date any man younger than her.

