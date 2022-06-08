Actress Ivie Okujaye is busting with joy and excitement at the moment after welcoming a child with her hubby

The Nollywood film star didn’t waste time in taking a picture of her bundle of joy and sharing it with the world

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new mother

It is indeed a beautiful feeling to become a mother and this sums up the current mood of Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye Egboh.

The Nollywood actress excitedly took to her official Instagram page letting the world know that she and her husband have welcomed a baby girl together.

Actress Ivie Okujaye welcomes a baby girl abroad. Photo: @ivie_okujaye

Source: Instagram

Without wasting time, the happy mum took a picture of the newborn and shared it with many who have been anticipating the little one’s arrival.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

"And Baby is here!!!!!!!! Our Miracle Baby, the one that completes us❤️So grateful… Heart so full…"

See her posts below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

ihuomalindaejiofor said:

"Awwwww congratulations darling. She’s precious."

kes_ca_cakes said:

"Welcome to a beautiful one baby, and I tap into this blessing. Congratulations to your family."

jumaimomoh_ said:

"Awwwww. Congratulations dear Ivie. This is awesome news."

ifeanyikalu1 said:

"Oh my!!! congratulations Ivie, so beautiful! Thank God!"

sharonprettydavid said:

"our baby is here welcome to the world of enjoyment and stress free, congratulation mama."

bos_accessories said:

"Omg! She's so beautiful! Hearty Congratulations!!!"

perfectlyhonoured said:

"What a beauty to behold. Congratulations to you and your family. ♥️."

ozavizelawani4 said:

"Congratulations dear sis. God keep you all in the hollows of his hands Amen."

