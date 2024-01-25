Zubby Michael recently shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he ran off from a movie location to meet some schoolchildren

In a clip, the actor could be seen waving to the schoolchildren before he entertained them with some dance moves

Zubby Michael's sweet gesture has stirred reactions from many of his colleagues and fans, as many applauded him

Popular Nigerian actor Zubby Michael has left people gushing on social media over a new video of him at a movie location.

Zubby, who recently caused a stir with his new look and tattoo similar to that of US movie star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was seen running off from a movie location to meet some school children who gathered on the road to watch him.

Zubby Michael entertains schoolchildren. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

In the heartwarming video, the actor was seen waving at the kids, who were excited to see him in person.

Another clip showed the actor displaying dance moves while the schoolchildren cheered on.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the fun video of Zubby Micheal with school children below:

Celebrities, fans react to Zubby Micahael's video with school children

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as many, including Nancy Isime, hailed Zubby Michael. See their reactions below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"Bololo fit you oh."

gideonokeke.ng:

"Beautiful. Good energy my Gee."

johnpaulnwanganga1:

"Man of the people. You get fans Nwannem."

chukwudi3681:

"Biggest force,my godfather forever."

amosifeanyi042:

"boss giving your security work, nice one, you can't be paying them for nothing."

prince_igb_comedy:

"Bam one there zubby Michael more blessings for you brother man."

deborahmbye:

"Father of children."

realucheebere:

"My honorable see your behind head ooo, so much meat see fat everywhere ooo."

jacksonwellington91:

"Bigger shout too the legendary himself unchangeable small but mighty heroes him self."

iamslymkhalifa:

"This your bololo look good on you Bruh."

Zubby Michael reacts to FG's move on accreditation of certificates

In another entertainment report, Zubby Michael rejoiced over the decision of the federal government to stop accreditation of certificates from some higher institutions of learning in Benin Republic and Togo.

Zubby, in his reaction, noted it was a great development as he threw shades at colleagues with honorary degrees from such institutions.

Reacting, someone said:

"Our Dr. celebrities left the group chat."

Source: Legit.ng