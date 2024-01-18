Zubby Michael recently shared a new video of him at a movie location where he is working on a new project

The Nollywood star, however, spotted a new look and tattoo similar to that of US movie star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock

As expected, the new video has triggered different reactions from many of Zubby Michael's colleagues and fans

Popular Nigerian actor Zubby Michael has caused a buzz on social media with his new look.

Zubby, who is working on a new movie project with the likes of Gideon Okeke and Usman Uzee, shared a video of him at a location.

Zubby Michael set to drop new movie. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

The actor known for his talented interpretations of roles in movies, shaved off his hair to look bald, and had a tattoo drawn on his arm, which made him look like the Nigerian version of Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Zubby, who made headlines over his exchange with a colleague on set, wrote:

"We Dey one project like that."

Watch the video Zubby Michael shared below:

Celebrities, fans, react to Zubby Michael's new look

The likes of actress Ini Edo and TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, among others, took to the actor's comment section to react. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

ebuka:

"What the heck??"

iniedo:

"Is that also part of the project?"

mr_henshel:

"Nwanne I love your dedication to your job."

chidimokeme:

"Break a leg bro We miss you for this side."

maziobum____:

"Most controversial."

emmaunel_digital:

"Zubby Micheal na two abi wetin I no understand."

jerryluck_:

"If I no tattoo no say I no grow for ghetto normally. It's life for me."

a_omen6894:

"I love your look. You look like me now."

officialnwaegouwa:

"But truth be told tattoo go fine for your body ooo."

stevo_of_owerri:

"So u later draw tattoo… first thing tomorrow morning I’m going to draw mine."

Zubby Michael reacts as FG cancels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zubby Michael rejoiced over the decision of the federal government to stop accreditation of certificates from some higher institutions of learning in Benin Republic and Togo.

The actor noted it was a great development as he threw shades at colleagues with honorary degrees from such institutions.

Reacting, someone said:

"Our Dr. celebrities left the group chat."

Source: Legit.ng