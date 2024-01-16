Jide Kosoko's daughters have sang the praises of their father while he was marking his 70th birthday

The actor's daughter Shola said that their father was the only one taking care of them for a very long time before he decided to remarry

While Bidemi and Temi also stated that their father is a good man but he gets annoyed at times and can shout at people

Three of the beautiful daughters of Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko had a lot to say about their father while he marked his 70th birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actor rolled out the drums in celebration of his 70th birthday on Monday. Many of his colleagues including Ogogo, Oga Bello, Lizzy Anjorin, and others attended the ceremony.

Showering encomiums on the actor, Shola shared a secret that most people did not know about Kosoko. The actress who welcomed a son in 2023 said that her dad always wakes up by 3 am every day to pray for all his children.

Jide Kosoko's children gush over him on 70th birthday. Photo credit @princejidekosoko/@sholakosoko/@bidemi_kosoko

Source: Instagram

She added that he has been doing it for a very long time and has not stopped over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Stating further, Shola added that it was just her father who took care of them and acted in the capacity of both a mother and dad for a very long time. She begged those in attendance to help thank her father for his effort over his children.

Explaining further the thespian stated that people had said everything she would like to say about her father. But she noted that her father gets angry a lot and she appealed to the guests present to beg him not to slap her because she is married.

She lamented that when she wants to talk to him at times, she has to moves backward so that he will not end up slapping her.

Bidemi Kosoko says her dad shouts on children

Also gushing on her dad, Bidemi noted that her father cannot beat a child but he could shout at them. The actress praise her dad for all the things he has done for his children,.

Temi Kosoko warns her dad

Temi on the other hand issued a warning to her father to learn how to calm down and not be harsh on his children or other people.

She also sang the praises of her actor and added that they had fought that day.

See the video here:

Temi says having Jide Kosoko as her father has had a negative effect on her career

Legit.ng had reported that Temi, one of the daughters of Nollywood actor Kosoko had stated that she had passed through pressure in the movie industry because of her father.

According to her, being the daughter of the veteran actor has had several adverse effects on her career.

She said that people often attach her success to that of her father.

Source: Legit.ng