Cynthia Morgan voiced her disapproval at Nigerians dragging Mohbad's father over his claim about the existence of a thumbprinted will by his son

Legit.ng reported that the grieving man and the deceased's management have been at loggerheads over his recent claims

Cynthia Morgan defended Mohbad's father, claiming that Nigerians had unfairly targeted and bullied the elderly man

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has spoken out against the people tormenting Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Mohbad (Ilerioluwa) Aloba, in the wake of the revelations regarding his son.

Recall that in a recent TVC interview, Joseph voiced his shock at the thought of Mohbad having a thumbprint will—particularly considering that he, at the age of 50, does not possess one of his own.

Cynthia Morgan stands up for Mohbad’s dad. Credit: @mohbad_dad, @trulymadrina, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Next, Joseph Aloba questioned his son's decision to have a thumbprint rather than a signature on his will.

On Monday, January 15, the deceased's management denied the claims made by Mr Aloba, stating that the artist didn't have a will before he died.

Cynthia asked why anyone would question the 56-year-old man's allegations regarding the alleged will.

Cynthia Morgan wrote:

"Mohbad was bullied till his death, right in front of everyone. noe you are all shouting justice kinikon. Now you guys have started bullying baba Mohbad. So you mean a grieving father is lying about all theres things? Take for instance he is a rich man will his daughter inlaw dare say she wouldn't go for a DNA?

"Nigerians will support rubbish till the person involved is dead. Anywhere wey for you to see management write us no use your brain nai be say no fit get sense again."

See her post below

Nigerians react to Cynthia Morgan's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

glochic212:

"Has mohbad's father ever accepted or even mentioned that his son was bullied? He even said that those that bullied Mohbad was only trying to teach him a lesson. Was he not the same father that bent his son's neck and rushed to Bury him? Abeg make una allow us to rest this 2024."

dedayoadeloye:

"I maybe wrong ooo, but then the last time I checked “The wife is willing to do the DNA TEST, but then whoever is in need of the DNA should provide money nah."

ceo_empressinteriors:

"Cynthia, it’s obvious the father is thirsty for the Mohbad’s money.And it’s not like we are siding the wife over the father, all we are doing is to make life easier for his little boy. If the father chop all the money, what will be the fate of the innocent boy?"

pinkyynibbling:

"Oponu,wait till is your turn when your father inlaw calls your kids bas*** and comes on social media to call you a slu*** and that he hates you when your husband never denies your kids paternity and won't let your mourn in peace and allow the law to take its cause if found guilty. It's easier to judge when not wearing the shoe."

adelakuntufayl:

:Many are not convinced by the tone of his interviews because most often he’s used to talking about properties and the innocent boy’s possessions when genuinely there are many things to talk about."

Femi Falana reacts to Mohabd's dad's allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Falana issued a response to Mohbad's father's allegations.

Joseph Aloba had claimed that his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, and her lawyer, Femi Falana, were plotting his death.

In reaction, Falana and his legal team revealed they would have to take Mohbad's dad's accusations to court for him to prove how they posed a threat to his life or wanted to kill him.

Source: Legit.ng