Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has said that she was the one who left her first baby daddy who is also an actor

She noted that the thespian was a good man but was just not good enough for her and added that her father wanted to disown her after that

The actress stated that she was in a relationship but was still going through what singles were battling with

Actress Olaide Oyedeji has shared the reason for leaving her first baby daddy. She opened up about her relationship while granting an interview with her colleague Biola Bayo on her podcast Talk to B.

Legit.ng had reported that Oyedeji had shared how she lost her first child because she was born preterm and she also had an infection.

Olaide Oyedeji opens up on why she left her baby daddy. Photo credit @olaideoyedeji/@olukotan_alan

Source: Instagram

Speaking about her love affair, she stated that she was the one who left her baby daddy who is also a colleague.

According to her, he is a good man but he wasn't just good enough for her. She added that she was going through all the challenges that singles were going through despite being in a relationship.

The curvy actress explained that she felt the best thing was to quit and move on. But she emphasized that the actor didn't cheat on her.

Olaide Oyedeji says she would have cheated

Speaking further about her affair with her ex-lover, the mother of four noted that she would have been the one to cheat on him.

She stated that after she told her father about her decision to move on, he wanted to disown her.

Recall that the actress had stated that she was trolled for so many reasons.

Baby daddy reacts

In reaction to the outburst by the actress, her baby daddy, Olukotan Alan made a video to demonstrate his response to what the actress had said. In the video, he asked the person making the recording to move so far from him. He then wrote in the caption that he doesn't have time for any dead talk. He lamented that he wants to distance himself from such interactions.

The actor added that he doesn't want to involve himself in anything that will not fetch him money. He labeled Oyedeji's interview as negative energy and explanation without evidence.

See the clip here:

Fans react to what Oyedeji said

Netizens have reacted to what the actress said about her baby daddy. Here are some of the comments below:

@iameyinjueledumare_:

"Marriage is a grace and it’s a luck ….mine will work as God liveth."

@msbwholesalefabricsstores:

"I cried watching her yesterday. It is well wt u."

@adunnyadeh19:

"Hmmmmmmmm,am glad I never for once judge this lady,I don’t even know y I love her."

@adeolaoseni247:

"Wo everybody with their personal problem Abeg na new year be this."

@tripple_p_and_p_backup:

"I cried listening to her stories pls don’t let us judge anyone pls no one is perfect pls."

@official_jayvee91:

"I listen to her interview yesterday and I got to know she helped those men and At end she chop breakfast. Women take good care of yourself o.'

@official_saritaraw:

"I can relate to her tho nothing hurts more than u been in a relationship nd still feel like ur single, that thing hurts mentally if u no strong u fit kee urself."

@vaklentinesamuel:

"After helping you with Germany Paper abi."

@jesulobaventure:

"But she didn't intentionally say it now, she was asked about her past relationship and she explained."

@egbedeyifunmilola:

"Leave talk and make money."

@sugarlee_90:

"Bro I love your silence, a real man don’t cap."

