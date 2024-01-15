Fun videos from veteran actor Jide Kosoko's 70th birthday celebration have emerged online

The event was starstudded as the likes of Oga Bello, Saidi Balogun, Yinka Quadri, and Lizzy Anjorin, among other Yoruba movie stars, were present

A clip showing the moment Lizzy Anjorin and her husband rained money on the actor stirred reactions from netizens

Nollywood veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko and his family threw a lavish party over the weekend to mark his 70th birthday.

Kosoko's daughter Temi, who had penned a sweet message to the actor on Friday, January 12, 2023, was spotted with some of her siblings celebrating their dad.

During a speech at the party, Yoruba actor Saidi Balogun described Kosoko as his mentor, who paved the way for him in the movie industry.

Aside from the heartwarming speech from colleagues and friends about Kosoko, many also made money rain on the birthday celebrant and his family.

Prominent faces spotted at the party included Oga Bello, Iya Awero, Dele Odule, Jagun Jagun movie producer Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri, Kunle Afod Ijebu, Lizzy Anjorin, and many more.

Watch the moment Jide Kosoko cut his birthday cake with Oga Bello and some colleagues.

Watch the video of Ogogo making money rain on Jide Kosoko's daughter, Sola Kosoko.

Watch the video of Lizzy Anjorin and her husband making naira rain on the birthday celebrant.

Watch a video of Saidi Balogun speaking about Jide Kosoko.

Watch the video of Dele Odule with Oga Bello at Jide Kosoko's birthday party.

People react to video of Lizzy Anjorin and husband spraying money on Jide Kosoko

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens dragged Lizzy Anjorin amid her ongoing drama with Iyabo Ojo

singaholic_mama:

"I don’t know how people still manage to relate with them. Shame no Dey catch them?"

officialtemmyblak:

"She no dey change glasses iya elepe."

nikkycuteme:

"Aunty mi beauty without brain you responding like Agbero pesin from 10 to 2."

pwerry_berry:

"I just love this woman for free."

Moment Jide Kosoko's daughter shunned him on dance floor

Legit.ng previously reported an old video of Jide Kosoko and one of his daughters, Shola Kosoko, at an event.

The veteran and his daughter were spotted on the dance floor in the video.

A clip, however, captured the moment Kosoko tried to engage his daughter on the dance floor, but someone else caught her attention.

