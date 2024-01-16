Asake has dropped a new song titled 'Only Me' and his fans are happy that their favourite has produced another hit music

Popular journalist Joe Akan also made a video to react to the song and he compared it to Asake's 'Lonely At the Top'

According to him, his efforts is gradually diminishing because the new song is not as dope as 'Lonely at The Top'

Talented singer Ahmed Ololade professionally known as Asake is out with new music and fans have reacted to it.

The Grammy nominee posted a video where he was standing near the window of a building and vibing to his new music.

The former dancer was looking good in his coffee brown hoodie and matching shorts. While the new song, 'Only Me' was playing in the background.

Fans took to the comment section to react to it as they hailed the singer and asked for the release date both in Nigeria and abroad.

Joe Akan reacts to Asake's new song

Also reacting to it was popular journalist Joe Akan. According to him, the law of diminishing marginal utility is beginning to set into the career of the singer.

He compared 'Lonely At The Top', one of Asake's greatest songs which earned him many accolades to his new song.

Fans react to Joe Akan's review

Lovers of Asake's music went to the comment section of the video made by Akan to react. They blasted him for what he said about their favourites' music.

Fans react to Asake's new song

Netizens have reacted to the new song made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@lisa_boye02:

"Waiting for concert dates, in the United States."

@_ridol_llah:

"The Goat that Goated their Goats."

@zaddywayz:

"I was the one waving at you from my balcony."

@paulicooltymz':

"Omo this igbo too big nah only you fit run am Aje."

@diplomaticjaykay:

"I am addicted to this jam them never rest for this apartment since that song drop them don dey plan coup lori mi Ori mi."

@kogbagidi_lavish_funds:

"I’m Classic Joor."

@rahman_jago_:

"Aiye ni Miami!"

How fans reacted to Joe Akan's review

@Ytggg:

"Shining head empty vessels."

@Ytg Olowo:

"Okay, for your mind now wetin you talk make sense to you? Walai na YBNL boys matter go later kpayin you. Alabosia

@Olowojj:

"You carry mic like you de do podcast cos of Asake. Guy has been doing wonders for two good years and you expect him to be perfect for life ? Ozuor ."

Asake explains why it is good to have an ego

Legit.ng had reported that Asake had schooled his fans about having a bit of an ego.

He shared a video where he was speaking to some men about the best attitude to have and display.

According to him, people will be taken for granted if they are too humble so it is better to have a bit of ego.

