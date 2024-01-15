Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has defined what failure means to her while granting an interview with Wazobia FM

According to her, her two failed marriages were never a failure because her mother taught her that without failure, there wouldn't be success

Akindele said that she takes things as they come because she has to be careful because of her mental health

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared some of her experiences while granting an interview with Wazobia FM. The mother of two defined what failure means to her.

According to the thespian who smashed box office records with her latest flick, her mother taught her that without failure, there wouldn't be success.

Funke Akindele speaks on what success means to her. Photo credit @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She explained that she took her two failed marriages as they came. The Nollywood actress noted that if they asked her to tell anyone about one of her defeats. She said she will not consider any aspect of her life as a failure because she has to put her mental health above everything else.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Funke Akindele says she has cried before

Speaking further, that award-winning thespian said she had cried and broken down before, but she had to consider her family and her purpose for living.

Akindele said that after crying, she would look at herself in the mirror and keep moving.

Funke Akindele makes history as first Nigerian to gross N1bn at box office

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele has emerged as the first Nigerian to rake in N1 billion from a movie. The actress's movie,' A Tribe Called Judah,' grossed N1 billion at the box office.

The mother of two and her lovers had anticipated success because the movie had grossed N854 million a few days before it hit N1 billion.

She didn't comment about the huge record but her profile had been uploaded by Wikipedia box office record.

Wikipedia also noted that the two other highest-grossing movies 'Battle on Buka Street' and 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' were also movies from the stables of the talented moviemaker.

Funke Akindele wins Readers Choice Award

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele had won Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award.

She defeated Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime, and Bimbo Ademoye to win the Best Actress of the Year.

Funke Akindele had the highest votes, which was 55%, while Ademoye had 25%, Isime had 15%, and Abraham scored 5%.

Source: Legit.ng