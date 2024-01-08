Nkechi Blessing is thankful to be alive because she just recovered from a sickness that took her mother a few years ago

She posted pictures where she was on the hospital bed taking drips and appreciated God for keeping her alive

The actress promised to have a grand celebration in February when marking her birthday because God gave her a second chance

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked emotions with one of her recent posts. The talented movie act has just recovered from a major ailment which took her mother a few years ago

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had lost her mother and staged a befitting burial for her. She took time off work and traveled abroad to relax after the incident

Nkechi Blessing survives sickness that took her mother. Photo credit @nkechiblessingsundayofficial

Source: Instagram

She posted a picture where she was on the sick bed and was receiving treatment. Though she didn't mention the name of the illness, she appreciated God for being merciful to her.

Nkechi Blessing says it is not her time to die

In the caption of her post, she noted that it is not yet time for her to leave this world. And she returned the attack on her life to the sender.

She thanked God for giving her a second chance and made a positive declaration over her life.

Nkechi blessing says she will celebrate

In another post, Blessing made it known that she was going to roll out the drums to mark her victory over sickness.

The actress and entrepreneur mentioned the people who made her birthday a grand celebration last year and thanked them again.

Blessing promised to throw a lavish party for her forth coming birthday next month.

See her post here:

Fans react to the post made by Blessing

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@mo_bimpe:

"The Lord is your strength."

@ucheogbodo:

"Ndo, be strong in Jesus name."

@iamkemikorede:

"Quick recovery dear."

@realsusanpeters:

"Thank God for healing."

@mary.igwe:

"Thank God for your life, get well soon."

@mamajazzz:

"Sending you love."

@obaksolo:

"May God continue to take care of you."

@fisayomi_abebi:

"I wish you speedy recovery ma'am.'

@mama_t_of_warri:

"God is ur healer."

@manarisia_1:

"Thank you Jesus for your Grace upon Nkechis life, you will never D## premature death. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng