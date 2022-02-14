Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The popular actress and entrepreneur clocked a year older on February 14, and celebrated alongside Valentine's Day

Recall a few weeks ago, the actress recreated one of actress Mercy Aigbe's looks ahead of her birthday celebration

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is celebrating February 14 but not just as Valentine's Day but as her birthday as well.

The actress clocked a year older. Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The beautiful screen goddess took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her beautiful birthday shoot.

Look 1

In the first photo, the actress donned a stylish floor-length red dress with an illusion neckline and ruffles making up the bust areas designed by @glamgirl_bysefiya.

For this look, she packed her hair to the back and sported a nude makeup look.

Look 2

She brought on the sparkles in this heavily bejewelled dress by the same designer. Here she sported platinum hair and rocked a bold makeup look with red lips.

