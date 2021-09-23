Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, on September 23, 2021, lost her dear mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday

The tragic news was confirmed by her husband and politician, Falegan Opeyemi David, on Instagram

Gloria whose death has stunned many passed away five days before her birthday which was on September 28

These are trying times for the family of Nkechi Blessing Sunday as they, on September 28, lost their matriarch, Gloria Obasi Sunday.

The tragic news was shared on Instagram by Blessing's politician husband, Falegan Opeyemi David.

Although nothing about the cause of death was revealed, David in his message expressed pain at the sad turn of events.

He wrote:

"Gone too soon, really disheartening and saddens my heart. Accept my condolences @nkechiblessingsunday @jenniferijeomasunday"

See post below:

The actress was fond of celebrating her family on social media.

In August, she got her fans and followers on Instagram talking after sharing a picture with them.

The actress explained that her recently mother ran into veteran comic actor Osita Iheme and he was kind enough to let her take a picture with him.

However, Nkechi explained that after her mother sent the picture to her, she couldn’t help but ask why she (her mother) and the Nollywood actor look so much alike.

