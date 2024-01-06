Nollywood actress Judy Austin and Yul Edochie's second wife took a moment to reflect on her previous years

The filmmaker's wife appreciated her struggles for taking her this far in life as she looked towards a flourishing 2024

While at that, the thespian noted that she wasn't giving in to anyone or anything that may try to bring her down this new year

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has revealed her stronghold for the new year to her fans and followers.

In a summarised social media post, the movie star shared a motivational quote reflecting on the pain and challenges experienced in the past year.

Judy Austin speaks on being fortified for the new year Credit: @judyaustin1

Judy appreciated the strength gained from all the struggles in her personal growth.

"When you look back on this past year, don't think of the pain you felt. Think of the strength you gained and appreciate how far you've come. You've been through a lot, but you've grown a lot too. Give yourself credit for your resilience, and step forward again with grace."

Capping it all off, she used the latest 2024 catchphrase to seal her message, saying:

"No gree for anybody!!!"

See her post below

Netizens react to Judy Austin's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

queenprettykfr:

"Mrs Yul Edochie enjoyed yourself."

blessingalex605:

"You are angry because no one post you on your birthday."

sarah.idris.102:

"I just like the way may take carry the man dash her move on with life I too love her."

_ijeleinspector:

"Marry another woman's husband is achievement you made for this life mumu."

jinn.ah25:

"As Queen May post she don post girl nobody is in competition with you rest. Ahawoo with 5kids different fathers."

ezinneugwok:

"I wonder the planet you came from are you sure you have blood running in your veins? Because you are just so heartl**ss."

kingg_choice:

"I know where you copied this post . This is from Pinterest. Judy I know cannot make a good constructive sentence."

queenychyg:

"This your prophet that is deceiving you must surely go down with you soonest, God can't to be cajoled."

Sarah Martins calls out Judy for unpaid debt

The drama between Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and her former best friend, Sarah Martins, took another twist.

Amid the feud between the two women, Sarah took to social media to call out Judy for an alleged N 1 million debt.

She claimed that she had to learn from her the hard way but would live on with her life.

