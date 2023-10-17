Nigerian actor Ninalowo Bolanle spurred emotions among fans and netizens with the latest update on his life

The Nollywood superstar had buzzed the internet months ago after news surfaced that his 18 years marriage with his wife, Bunmi, had crashed

In a new social media update, the movie star spoke about healing and figuring out the important players in one's life

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian actor Ninalowo Bolanle updated fans and netizens on his life progress since his marital crisis went viral.

Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood star caused a stir online after he revealed that he had dissolved his 18-year marriage with his wife, Bunmi.

Ninalowo Bolanle shares update on how he is progressing. Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Nino shared his perception of life and how to accommodate people.

The movie star further narrated that he has overcome challenges and understood who should be welcomed into his life.

"Remember the way other people treat you is a statement about them, not you! You are the only one who can decide what you will allow to be a part of your life."

See his post below:

Ninalowo Bolanle's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions online:

veronicaenechukwu:

"I love this..... Because no matter how long you explain people with still believe what they want to believe. They may call it pride but I call it growth. I wish you all the best Blessed."

da.obasam:

"I will choose my peace 1m times, i dont care who gets affected."

ipreshcharles:

"God bless you cos truly, no one cares. All people want is to get engagement and entertained."

olubillz0:

"Ema kana people call it pride but i call it class ur peace of mind matters my brother."

sumbrits:

"We love love but the relationship isn't do or die affair. Only the person in can tell where it hurts... God bless each partner."

bolaomoekiti:

"Period‍♀️I hate when people come online to split their yansh out as if people really care…private life comes with alot of reality."

mobileshawarma:

"Maka of life May you and your household remain the apple of God's eyes. And may his eyes be upon you always."

supernickky_musik:

"A spec of another that's being rejected by another boss. Life no balance love and respect you big time."

Ninalowo gushes about his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ninalowo stirred emotions online with a post he shared to celebrate his family as he described them as his most significant investment.

Nino B, who has been more family-oriented since he publicly apologised to his wife for cheating on her, continues to prove his dedication and love for his nuclear family.

In a clip shared on his page, the actor celebrated his son, Prince K, as he turned 15, noting that he was thrilled to be home in time for the birthday celebration.

Source: Legit.ng