Davido has granted an interview to British GQ about his spiritual life and how he sees the bible

The singer noted that since he was nominated for the Grammy, it has been his daily prayer to win

He also said that he had to come out strong after all he had been through as he is optimist about winning

Davido has opened up about his daily prayer to God as he talked about his spirituality in an interview with British magazine, British GQ.

In the recording of his question-and-answer session, the singer said that he downloaded a bible app where he has people he can talk to and pray with.

Davido says he prays daily to win the Grammy.

Source: Instagram

The Grammy nominee noted that since he got the nomination, he has made it a daily prayer to talk to god about winning the prestigious award.

Davido says he will overcome

Speaking further, the 'Timeless' crooner said he had to be strong after all he went through and he was sure that he would overcome all his challenges.

Referring to how David in the bible defeated Goliath, he added that since his name is also David, he is sure that God would help him to overcome at the end of the day.

The singer had earlier assured his cousin, Red -B of wining the award while he was celebrating his birthday in Atlanta Georgia last year.

See the video here:

