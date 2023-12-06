Nollywood stars, Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite, have now shared more details about their relationship

In a new video on social media, the movie stars finally owned up to being an item to the joy of many fans

However, a few other netizens were quick to wonder how Ninalowo’s ex-wife might feel about his loved-up video with another woman

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and actress, Damilola Adegbite, appear to have now confirmed the relationship rumours about them on social media.

Recall that people started to talk about them when a loved-up video of the two movie stars together at the gym went viral.

New video of Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite gets fans talking. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Ninalowo has now set the record straight with a new video on his official Instagram page.

The movie star who is also known as Nino B shared a clip of himself with Adegbite as they held hands while walking inside what appeared to be a restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As if to clear all doubt, Nino B took to the caption of the post to speak on love. Not stopping there, he also dropped a hashtag that was a mixture of him and Damilola Adegbite’s name.

He wrote:

“That hateful energy - too pricey! Love don't cost a thang #LovePeaceAndLightOnly Maka #BOLDAMEE”.

See their loved-up video below:

Fans gush as Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite confirm their relationship

The loved-up confirmation video of the celebrity couple left many fans gushing over them. However, some people wondered how Ninalowo’s ex-wife would feel about it.

Read some of their comments below:

tbellz07:

“You look so so good together. Happiness ni koko.”

esthersky_77:

“We Dey here.”

laurettaegboh:

“They are not dating. It's a movie they are working on together. You guys should chill.”

badtbishop:

“Keep your shiits out of social media youngman, must you post? 2 months outside, you are already parading another lady. Now you’re being seen as the real problem of your past marriage and it’s unfortunate. Your insensitivity and that of Tinubu and Buhari speaks volumes.”

jdsocouture:

“Dammy is such a gorgeous woman. I am.happy you.guyd are giving love another chance. Love like you have never bn hurt before.”

Jhess_official:

“I love the fact the he shows his women off every woman loves a man that is proud of them.”

ubi1803:

“Women are all the same. When the relationship is new, it is always so sweet and cute. Once it starts getting old, boredom sets in again and the same pattern returns. Manage what you have.”

Himoleayormitan:

“The entitlement some people feel about other people's affairs amaze me in dis part of our word, I swear d day we decide to mind our business in others affairs the better for the country. @iamnino_b u deserve whatever makes u happy boss. Flaunt whatever u wish it's ur life, we deserves no explanation from u. All love from here.”

sunnyadolor:

“But the fact that nino sabi better thing is a big plus ❤️ replacing Ferrari with a Lamborghini isn't a bad idea.”

Fortunate_damstrael_autos:

“Oh ma ghad I told you ma broda ,No fucckin" dulling moment, Sodier go soldier Come.”

ericogaga:

“❤️ You deserve Happiness.”

Ninalowo Bolanle speaks on his plans after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how the actor reacted after announcing he had officially parted ways with his wife.

A day after the announcement, Ninalowo took to his Instagram page to share another post.

He shared a photo of a huge smiley face and revealed that he was now in his next phase of life.

Source: Legit.ng