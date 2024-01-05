Nigerian actress Ebube Obi has shared one of her recent milestones with fans as she kicks off the year 2024

The small-sized movie star posted a video online of herself driving for the first time

Ebube's excitement was evident as she moved the car on an untarred road, and netizens reacted to her progress

Famous Nollywood actress Ebube Obi is making headlines with her latest milestone at the start of 2024.

It is no news that most people start a new year with plans for growth and milestones they want to achieve, and actress Ebube Obi seems to have ticked off one of hers.

Small-sized actress Ebube Obi drives a car for the first time. Photos: @obi.oluebube_c

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself driving for the first time to the joy of fans.

In the clip, Ebube was excited as she moved the Toyota Corolla on an untarred road with someone who appeared to be an instructor beside her.

The small-sized actress was heard cheering as she successfully drove the car and jokingly warned people to leave the road for her.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Ebube Obi drives for the first time

The video of the actress driving a car raised a series of funny comments from netizens, with many of them considering her small size, among other things. Read some reactions below:

wunmit1:

“You never cease to amazing me, this is the true definition of in 2024 no gree for anybody.”

marie_desnir:

“Lol them white folks ready to call the cops saying they seen a baby driving.”

unanowell4:

“I wonder who dey help you match break.”

kemzglo:

“Hope say your leg reach brake Jesus baby.”

azul_posh:

“ I wonder how many Pillows they laid on the chair to lift you to see Road . Bubu nwa.”

ifeoluwaoni_:

“Bubu baby, you can do all thing through Christ who strengthens you. 2024 achievements choke for you ❤️.”

thecute_drummer:

“Who says you can't do what others can do .. I love you girl.”

chukwudumebi_official:

“ Just wondering how many rappers or pillows that was added to the chair, just to elevate u .”

official_lacemancut.drk:

“How many pillows are under your seat?”

Zubby Michael imitates Michael Jackson, sings for Ebube Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Zubby Michael showed his fun side in a video that stirred hilarious reactions online.

In the video he shared on his official Instagram page, Zubby was seen with his colleague Ebube Obi, who sang and played the guitar. At the same time, the actor did some dance steps, including the late Michael Jackson's legendary moonwalk.

In a caption, Zubby lamented the stress that comes with movie-making.

Source: Legit.ng