BBNaija star Tacha has kicked off the year 2024 by dishing out advice to her numerous female fans

The reality star shared a video on her social media pages where she listed five things ladies should do this year

Tacha's pieces of advice sparked an online debate, with many netizens agreeing with her

BBNaija star Natacha 'Tacha' Akide is making headlines after she decided to dish out advice to ladies for 2024.

Only a few days into the new year, the reality show star took to her social media pages to share a video of herself giving important tips.

Mixed reactions trail Tacha's advice to ladies for 2024. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Tacha listed five things ladies should do and avoid in 2024. The reality star kicked off by saying that if ladies want to get married this year, they need to stop dating one man.

She said:

“If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys.”

Tacha also advised ladies not to let themselves down, not to care if people do not like them and not to be afraid to ask men for money, among other things.

See the video below:

Reactions as Tacha advises ladies for 2024

Tacha's tips to ladies for 2024 soon sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

sandra__hillz:

“Thank you tee, was definitely needed.”

Thefhavhour:

“I for follow the advice mama but where I wan see the 3 men.”

Trulytywo:

“I can't concur more on this one Take a chilled bottle of wine gurllll!.”

Dee_nas_x:

“Our Queen Whatever Tacha Says Goes!!!”

patbon33:

“School us baby we are ure students.”

unek_wu:

“So hard to secure one man not to talk of 3.”

Daddy had this to say:

Ebenz slammed Tacha's advice:

Andrew blasted all BBNaija stars:

This tweep said she was looking for attention:

Talkto prayed for Tacha's kids to follow her advice:

BBNaija's Mercy Eke flaunts dollar bouquet from mystery man

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke made a post about her mystery man, but it appears to have backfired, fetching her negative comments instead.

On her Twitter page, the Pepper Dem season winner shared photos of herself carrying a huge bouquet made with $100 bills.

Mercy accompanied the photo with a caption showing appreciation and thanking her mystery man.

Source: Legit.ng