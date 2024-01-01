Singer Olamide has been seen prostrating for his royal Majesty Oniru of the Iru kingdom

The singer first shook the king and he was later seen lying down for the royal father

The king later hugged him and he whispered something to him that made the singer laughs

Nigerian singer Olamide Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide, has been sighted lying down for the Oniru of Iru kingdom, His Royal Majesty Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal at an event organised by the Lagos State government where the singer was performing.

Oba Oniru rejects Olamide's handshake, asked him to prostrate. for him. Photo credit @hrmoniru/@olamide

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the Grammy Award nominee greeted the governor of Lagos State. He then turned to the royal father to greet him.

He stretched out his hands to the king to shake him, the king rejected the handshake and told him to prostrate and greet him.

The singer knelt and was later seen lying down for the king.

Oniru of Iru whispered something to Olamide

In the recording, the record label boss who has raised many singers was seen listening to something that the king told him.

They both laughed and Olamide greeted the royal father again.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Olamide and Oniru

Netizens have reacted to the video of Olamide and Oniru. Here are some of the comments below:

@rashmercy00:

"More respect the legend Olamide."

@timmz_tizz:

"As it should be, he go down immediately."

@elevated_shot10:

"Okay ooo."

@oliver_nadoo1:

"Baddo always respect, no cap."

@oluwashinayomi_1:

"Ola is humble."

@afolabi_damilola_:

"As it should be done."

@orekiscfr:

"Story for the gods ."

@temilagos:

"Even Obasanjo dey prostrate for Oni of Ife."

@callme__goodness:

"Well to my own view I see nothing wrong in it. He just decide to kneel down on his own will to show respect to whom deserves it and on doing that I believe the king will respect him more too."

@001_enni':

"Olamide na Omo ogbon ( a wise man) . That’s true Yoruba man there, that understands culture and respect. Obviously Olamide is richer and well know than the king . So he could have chose not to bow."

@see.fund:

"Na another person bado dy gv handshake no be Oniru."

Source: Legit.ng