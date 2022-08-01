Nollywood stars Zack Orji and Liz Benson are the hot topics on social media as Nigerians are reminiscing on the old days

The trend started after Orji publicly declared support for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Tinubu

Many claim the actor's greedy behaviour is why Liz used to poison him a lot in old Nollywood movies

Nollywood veteran Zack Orji at the time of this report is trending on social media after publicly declaring his support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The actor's matter has been tabled on Twitter, and his colleague Liz Benson has been dragged into the matter.

Liz Benson and Zack Orji trend on social media over old movies. Photo credit: @afrodbnation/@realzackorji

"I’m not surprised at Zack Orji at all. Someone who after getting poisoned by Liz Benson for many years in the nollywood can only boast of a 1998 Jeep, a self Con apartment in Ago palace Lagos and an unending supply of bleaching cream. This man is after his stomach. Too bad."

See the tweet below:

Liz Benson didn't finish the work

@Jaythebluedfndr:

"Those days, if you were a male actor in nollywood and you’ve not been poisoned by Liz Benson. Your career never start then."

@lex_Teflondon:

"For Gen Z kids that don't know who Liz Benson is,, this is she,,, she haunted my childhood in diamond ring... She poisoned Zack orji many times but didn't finish the job."

@Christen_Oni:

"This Zack Orji na now I know why Liz Benson dey always poison you for film."

@steve_destiny:

"Dear Mr Zack Orji, even the Agbado and cassava you're craving for, Liz Benson will still poison it, you'll eat it and wake up to new Nigeria where Peter Obi is running things at Aso Rock."

@prince_meyiwa:

"Liz benson you have one more food to poison, and revive your career #ZackOrji"

@AntiXenophobian:

"See Zack Orji wey Liz Benson no dey respect for film naim wan advise us to vote Tinubu. Wonders shall never end. "

@lex_Teflondon:

"I don't blame Zack orji at all, I blame Liz Benson for not finishing the job."

