Yul Edochie has penned a heartwarming birthday message to his second wife and colleague, Judy Austin

The Nollywood actor, who gushed about Judy in a lengthy post, applauded her for standing by him

Yul also shared pictures of Judy on his Instagram page as many took to the comment section to lash out at him

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, as she turned a new age on Sunday, December 31.

Yul, in a lengthy post via his Instagram page, described the birthday celebrant as one of the kindest souls in the world who was always willing to extend a helping hand to others.

Yul Edochie celebrates Judy Austin on her birthday. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Calling the actress the Queen of Capricorns, Yul also appreciated her for standing by him solidly as he showered prayer on her.

An extract from his post read:

"Thank you for standing by me solidly. God’s blessing in your life is just starting. 2024, we go harder. Happy birthday, IJELE ODOGWU”.

See his post below:

This comes after Yul Edochie was dragged for saying 2023 was the best year of his life.

People react as Yul Edochie appreciates Judy Austin for standing by him

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

uchemaduagwu:

"What happen to all the years Queen MAY stood by you? OGA you and JUDY need prayers."

talkwithifytherapy:

"Why can't he type Happy birthday to my Wife."

mollijudy's profile picture:

"Why she no go stand by him before? Nobi she be d reason he is standing on his own. They both don’t have a choice. They all will be alright."

queenmayteam:

"Why she no go stand by you ? Who go marry her after five children? One pikin for Chike, two pikin for Emmanuel Obasi, two pikin for You Yul Edochie. Who wan marry her again if she no stand by you."

vnexanthony:

"Kindest soul you know...lol i guess what she did to your family was a kind deed...anumpam."

How Yul Edochie reacted to a clip of his ex-wife in a Maybach

Legit.ng recalls reporting Yul Edochie's reaction after videos of his first wife May riding in Maybach during a visit to London went viral.

In reaction to the clip, the movie star took to his Instagram page to brag about himself. He noted that he was irreplaceable.

His post stirred several reactions online, mainly from May's fans, who noted that he was living in a delusion.

Source: Legit.ng