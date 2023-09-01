Actress Sarah Martins has finally withdrawn her support for Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin

The actress, on behalf of her friend, waged an online war against Yul's first wife, May, and her strong supporter, Rita Edochie

In a video on her page, Martins apologised to Rita and revealed she had already repented and would never support evil anymore

After the ugly drama she got into while defending her friend, Judy Austin, Sarah Martins has finally apologised to veteran actress Rita Edochie.

Rita is a huge supporter of Yul Edochie's first wife, May, and has been very vocal, fighting for her against Judy and her supporters.

Actress Sarah Martins met with Rita Edochie and apologised. Photo credit: @officialsarahmartins

Sarah Martins gained enemies and faced harsh criticisms for insulting Rita Edochie because of her friend.

In a recent video on her page, Sarah ran into the veteran actress and went into begging mode, asking the older woman to forgive her.

In the video, Sarah apologised once again and noted that she had stopped supporting evil as Rita advised her.

Rita also urged her followers and supporters to forgive Sarah as she has withdrawn her support for Yul's second wife, Judy.

Sarah captioned the video:

"Look who I met at the airport this morning ☺️@ritaedochie we’ve patched things up and yes I’m truly repentant ❤️Love is winning "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' video

People commended the actress for doing the right thing by apologising and advised her to mind her business moving forward.

Read some comments sighted below:

realtor_mincent:

"Judy is bad luck !! See how Sarah almost messed her brand up because of the love she had for Judy .. and the funny thing is that Judy was Acting like a celebrity to Sarah."

official_christey:

"Just see how pple started commenting positively on ur post now because you have realized ur mistake, taking all bullets for Judy who cannot do same thing for u."

hus_aish:

"Judy heart will be doing gbimgbim now"

sommy.iwuchukwu:

"Go and sin no more. I'm sure May will also forgive you."

Sarah Martins apologises to the Edochie family

The Nollywood actress finally bowed to pressure as she recently tendered an apology to the Edochie family and fans as she withdrew from interfering in Judy Austin, Yul and May Edochie's drama.

Sarah, who appeared to have pitched her tent with Yul's second wife, Judy, was accused of paying a lady to make disturbing wishes against Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, which sparked outrage that saw her slamming her senior colleague Rita Edochie.

Sarah apologised for causing the family pain following advice from the media personality Daddy Freeze.

Source: Legit.ng