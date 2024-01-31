Jemima Osunde recently put up a video of her piercing her ears for the tenth time, with five piercings on each ear

The Nollywood actress, however, stunned many with the way she stayed calm during the piercing process

The video has since stirred reactions, including funny comments from many of her colleagues and fans

Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde has taken ear piercing to another level after she shared a video of getting a tenth ear piercing.

In the video she shared on her social media timeline, Jemima gave her fans a view of how the process went.

Jemima Osunde flaunts her new ear piercings. Credit: @jemimaosunde

She was seen sitting calmly without feeling pain during the process.

The actress, who had already pierced her ears six times, with three on each ear, increased the number to ten, meaning she now has five on each side.

Jemima, who disclosed why she couldn't name her child Junior, also confessed that her mother had advised her to limit the urge for piercing.

She, however, added that she would get three more piercings before she finally stopped.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Jemima Osunde's video

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments, see them below:

iamvjadams:

"I honestly don’t know what the government is doing about this.. Tori how is a cultist walking free and masquerading as an Actor."

thelizzyo:

"If "odeshi" was a person. Dear Lord, HOW."

ekiogunbor:

"Hm, if I post my own now they will hear me screaming in Kafanchan."

therealfemi:

"So now you have to wake up earlier than usual to get all the earrings in."

_seunajayi:

"Cult leader continue oh! Capone Jemz!"

enioluwaofficial:

"Jemima. You dey try break World Record???"

blacc_scorpio:

"I’ve always known you were practicing witchcraft."

meshkiey:

"Ahah! You didn’t even flinch. Cultist."

