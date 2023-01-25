Veteran actor RMD, who played a lead role in the trending series Shanty Town has shared the reactions of some of his friends

RMD, who stirred reactions over a viral scene with Nancy Isime in the series said his friends are wishing they were in his shoes

The actor's statement has stirred reactions from his followers, with others hailing him for his impressive performance

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian A-list actor Richard Mofe-Damijo better known as RMD in a recent statement spoke about the viral scene he acted with his junior colleague Nancy Isime in the newly released series ‘Shanty Town.'

In the scene which has stirred controversies on social media, Nancy Isime's Character was forced to bare it all by RMD, who acted in the role of Chief Fernandez.

RMD speaks on his roles in Shanty Town. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

RMD speaks on how his friends now want his role

RMD in a post via his Instagram page, shared a short clip of his scene with actor Chidi Mokeme as he revealed that his industry friends want to play his roles so they can touch things as he did.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote;

“I know this is not the scene of Chief Fernandez you all want to talk about… Now my friends want to play the roles i play so they can be touching things”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

hartiesmakeovers:

"Daddi Infact you touch more than things but let’s leave that for another day ."

sirfumze:

"Alexa, play me that scene where nothing was stolen but Chief Fernández just milked the opportunity ."

__sommi_:

"Ahhh femi Fernandez is a terrrrrible person. A user, a greedy person and soulless individual. I remember Mr femi Fernandez and I pray harder for the up coming 2023 election in Nigeria. Omo.... Watin concern u concern ur friend women... Haba."

silvercrest_blender_nigeria:

"Me torchy torch hand weighing machine I hail thee."

Alexx Ekubo parties with Shanty Town cast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Peter Okoye hosted popular Nollywood stars in his mansion.

Peter, who was featured in the trending Netflix crime thriller, ‘Shanty Town’, partied with his other co-actors like Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Toyin Abraham and others present at the party.

Aside from the Shanty Town cast, Nollywood stars like Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonnna, and Yvonne Jegede, among others were also in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng