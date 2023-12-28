Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota has cried out to Nigerians after her phone went missing

The small-sized thespian cried like a baby in a video sighted on social media because her phone

She called on Nigerians to come to her aid and added that a lady who came to see her boyfriend had taken it

Nollywood small-sized actress and content creator, Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota has lost her phone to a dare-devil who came to visit her boyfriend in an apartment the actress was living in.

In a video sighted on social media, the soon-to-be landlady cried like a baby after the phone was stolen from her.

Aunty Ramota cries after losing phone in Ikorodu. Photo credit @auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

According to her, she didn't lock her room and she didn't know when the thief sneaked in to pick up the phone.

The lady who landed in the hospital a few months ago couldn't hold herself as she cried that the phone was all she has.

Aunty Ramota begs Nigerians for help

In another video, the actress was seen begging Nigerians for help after her phone was stolen.

She said it is the stolen gadget she uses for her TikTok videos and she also uses it to call people.

See the video here:

Fans react after Aunty Ramota's phone was stolen

Reactions have trailed the video where the actress was crying. Here are some of the comments below:

@bennysexyg:

"Can the people handling her pls change her house to a more decent and private one? We can contribute towards that for her. Thank you for all you do for her. We just love her and don’t want her to be in this situation every time."

@theaugustinaakyns:

"That’s very bad! God will judge such person accordingly o. Btw, I love her shoe."

@generalsegs:

"I go buy new Phone for u, buh shey u go fit wait till December 2025?"

@jonnek_stores:

"Please is she up to 25 years??"

@standard1313_xx':

"Justice 4 Aunty Ramota’s phone oooo."

@oluwatobijamesbamgbola:

"Wahala."

@folastar85:

"Please return aunty Ramota’s phone."

@ijeoma._ij:

"Someone can steal from her???? This is sad."

@miztoby':

"This is not nice now."

@atinukeaolat:

"This is the height of the issues she has been having with her co-tenants and the neighborhood. If care is not taken, this lady might be harassed beyond measure one day o. In fact I have some negative instincts about this set of people she lives with... I hope Agbala Gabriel Global will come handy to finish her house in time so that she can move to a location of serene atmosphere."

DJ Cuppy loses phone in London

Legit.ng has reported that DJ Cuppy's expensive phone was snatched from her hands on a London street.

The disc jockey took to Instagram to inform her fans about the sad news and noted that the gadget was forcefully snatched from her hands while she was walking on the street.

She put a crying emoji to show her state but she didn't tell her fans about the worth of the phone.

Source: Legit.ng