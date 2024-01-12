Famous Nollywood actress Laide Bakare loves to party, and she does so by looking glamorous at an occasion which gets her fans talking

She lived up to her nature as she turned up at an event in an off-shoulder corset dress which exposed the upper part of her body

Netizens made several remarks about the outfit, which they felt was not fitting for her, but she ignored it

Famous Nollywood actress Laide Bakare is very beautiful, one celebrity who showcases her presence wherever she is. In a recent outing, she was seen adorning a corset dress in a video that bulged her stomach and got many people talking.

Laide Bakare gets netizens talking over off-shoulder corset dress. Source: @laidebakare/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She blended the dress with a 'gele' and a handbag. According to some social media users, the outfit does not sit well on her body, and she should not have worn it.

Despite the notion that the actress' outfit was not for her body type, it still did not deter the mother-of-three from having a fun time at the party as she bantered with other guests.

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Several people made comments about the actress' dress. See some of them below:

@tems_goldglitz:

"I don't understand her fashion sense rara, sis abeg change for good abeg, you are beautiful but your way of dressing is always wack. May be you should always wear iro and buba."

@mayoplustv:

"She is a beautiful lady, but the dress looks as if she tied wrapper on her upper body, she needs a good stylist."

@oyefesobia:

"Age matters and counts. Read all the comments carefully and adjust."

@mannequin_warehouse;

"Why so much blame on the innocent tailor? The tailor probably did what she was paid to do! Kapish."

@vohi_1971:

"Is this lady Ook? She should get a wardrobe lady nooow. What type of dressing is this? That was how she wore a wedding dress dress to Kwam1 show. Very local girl."

@adenikemi10:

"At your grown age you don’t want to dress with dignity, there is no pride in opening your body at some certain age. it doesn’t even fit you."

@mzcherrie:

"U should sue your tailor abeg, kilode."

@habiyor_toh_wa_digital:

"Gosh!! her tailor needs flogging."

@abimbolaonuorah:

"Very tacky and dirty dressing always. When someone calls herself fine girl she will act like one."

@dewbayfashionhouse:

"What's this lady's problem. Is it that she can't find a good tailor or she can't pay? Abi ki lo wa kosi bayi tori Olohun?"

@olori_bewaji:

"She no dey look mirror ni."

@ladybino10:

"Fashion misfit.. Dem suppose kidnap your carpenter tailor."

Source: Legit.ng