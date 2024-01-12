Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has shared the reason for doing body enhancement on Biola Bayo's podcast

She said she was bullied while growing up because of her shape and she made up her mind at 15 to enhance her body

The actress added that she had undergone surgery three times both in Nigeria and outside the country

Nollywood actress and content creator, Olaide Oyedeji, has explained the reason for undergoing body enhancement.

The controversial moviemaker was a guest on her colleague Biola Bayo's podcast Talk to B where she spoke about her surgeries.

According to her, she was always bullied while she was growing up because of her shape. She said she made up her mind to enhance her body when she was 15 years old.

Olaide Oyedeji opens up about her body enhancement. Photo credit @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

The skit maker who flaunts her body at the slightest chance added that the bulling did not stop after she was well-grown. Oyedeji said she was trolled when she started making skits and waited till she finished giving birth before fixing her body.

Olaide Oyedeji says she did three surgeries

Stating further, Oyedeji mentioned that he went to Turkey to do surgery while two other ones took place in Nigeria.

She also mentioned that she had done lipo, chest lift, and BBL.

Olaide Oyedeji says she was bullied after her body enhancement

Lamenting about the rate at which people troll others on social media, the actress said the bullying didn't stop despite the surgery she had.

The thespian who became a landlady recently complained that majority of the people who bullied her were women. They abused her for having a perfect body.

See the video here:

Fans react to Olaide 's interview

Reaction have trailed what the actress said on the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@sister_tobifertilit:

"She fixed her body after childbirth. So real."

@enny_soothing_hands:

"She no send anybody papa."

@wendysavoo:

"Lord always remind me that it is not in my place to judge anyone."

@that_ajibola_girl:

"Well, It’s not in our place to judge anyone."

@temitope_duker:

"This would make a very interesting episode to watch .. honestly people should be allowed to fix themselves if it's makes them happy and they can afford it . We all just gat own our truth."

@honeypour02:

"The world will definitely adjust oooo that’s the fact."

@sojupepe1:

"No wonder the song ìjà dópin ogún sì tàn Wen ú wanted to show urself after the BBL... Well done sis, I hope pple learn to stop bullying one day."

@itz_ninuola:

"The only honest and sincere have ever seen."

@orekelabisi':

"We still have to wait till 6pm ..haba."

@kike_palace:

"I too love u @officialolaideoyedeji."

Olaide drags those cursing her for leaving her marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Oyedeji was not happy with the people abusing her after her marriage crashed.

She said some people left the comment sections and sent her curses and abuses in her direct message.

Fans took to the comment section to support the actress while some lashed at her for taking her private issue to the public.

Source: Legit.ng