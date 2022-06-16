Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike sparked a major talking point on social media when he delved into the topic of domestic violence

The movie star wondered why men die before women and declared that the female gender doesn't love anyone

He also thanked God for saving him and urged his followers to do their research and maintained that women abuse men lately, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike shared his fate in the hands of the female gender and delved into the topic of domestic violence.

The actor in a now-deleted post on Instagram opined that women now abuse men more lately and declared that they don't love again.

According to him:

"They don't love again. Most of them marry you for your money and make your life miserable, if not kill you. I was a victim."

He also wondered why kidnappers' wives and armed robbers' wives are not crying out but just the rich and successful men alone.

He also asked why men die before women in marriages and insisted that it was God that saved him:

"Why do men have to always die before women in marriages? Ask your father. Ask your grandfather. That is if they are still alive to tell you things."

Nigerians react to Emeka Ike's post about domestic violence

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Emeka Ike's post about domestic violence and women not loving anymore.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ekigodwin_1:

"If men decide to speak up, you will be shocked to know the kind of abuse some of them go through. Women Dey do men strong thing too. But we are not ready for that topic."

Babygirlomaaaaa._:

"Nawa o‍♀️. May we not marry the wrong person in Jesus name amen."

Queen_adunni_home_properties:

"Sometime it’s the other way around in marriage, na wife dey abuse husband... marriage of now a days is not even encouraging at all."

Ollyporshglow_skincare:

"Men suffers too In marriage .. may the Lord help us all and keep our marriages ijn above all " marry your best friend."

