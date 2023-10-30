Nigerian actor Stan Nze brightened the timeliness recently with a video of his sweet fatherly moments

Recall that Legit.ng shared the good news that the actor and his wife, Blessing, welcomed their first bundle of joy a few days ago

A new video made its way online, showing the new dad entertaining his newborn on the beautiful streets of Atlanta

Nigerian actor Stan Nze is having one of his feel-good moments following the birth of his newborn son.

Recall that Legit.ng shared the happy news a few days ago that the actor and his wife, Blessing, had given birth to their first child, as the announcement was made on their social media accounts.

Stan Nze shared a video of him dancing for his newborn son on the streets of Atlanta. Credit: @stannze

The proud new father posted a video to Instagram showing him dancing and singing with his son as they strolled through the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, where they are currently.

The sweet video captured Stan Nze singing and dancing to Spyro and Tiwa Savage’s Who’s Your Guy while entertaining his newborn on the street.

Stan Nze’s video with the newborn causes stir

kemity:

"Joy all over him."

dyarakazah:

"Na only pikin fit make person crase like this ooo, congratulations Mazi Nze."

babarex0:

"Nice one bro. Dance o. U know say na u get afternoon. Na baby get night. So when u finish dancing go and rest. Cos tonight Dat dance u go explain am. No sleep fr the dancer. Congratulations again my Broda."

chi_love310:

"This is my how my husband will dance soon Amen."

tissynnachi:

"They play, Baba save small energy oh, it’s going to be a long night oh."

igbani_:

"I feel honored to know what this kind of love feels like. Being a parent, there's no word for it."

deyemitheactor:

"Guy be careful how you play with a US citizen o! "

Stan Nze and wife throw baby gender reveal party

Legit.ng previously reported that Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi shared videos from their baby's gender reveal party.

A clip from the event showed Stan bursting a balloon placed on his wife's head as the blue ribbon filled the air; this means the couple are expecting a baby boy.

Stan and his wife also shared how they have been believing in God for their baby.

