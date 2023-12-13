Nigerian movie stars Regina Daniels and Charles Okocha made headlines after the male counterpart cheerfully proposed to Ned Nwoko's wife

Legit.ng reported that the duo had earlier sparked curiosity online after a hilarious moment they shared together

In the new update, the phenomenal enthusiast was seen kneeling down and proposing to the billionaire's wife

Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels and her senior colleague Charles Okocha have buzzed the internet lately.

The rascal actor was captured in several snapshots kneeling to propose to the billionaire's wife.

Charles Okocha playfully proposes to Regina Daniels Credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Charles and Regina had previously ruled headlines with the hilarious video they made during their last hangout.

This time, the vibrant veteran took to his social media to post a series of images in which he humorously proposed to Regina Daniels.

The mother of two was observed beaming with delight and a cheerful expression as she accepted the actor's proposition.

"Will you be ma phenomenal bride?" he wrote, sharing the moments.

Reacting to this, Regina took to the comments to say:

"Phenomenal Yessssss."

See the post below

Netizens react to the picture of Regina Daniels and Charles Okocha

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

officialrakon:

"How sweet it is for a distinguished gorgeous god to propose to a delectable beauty goddess @charles_okocha N @regina.daniels You both rock."

eyinjuoluwaa001:

"Sha no do the one wey you go take receive phenomenal locking up."

officialrakon:

emmychris_vocalz_:

"I see Ned putting you in a Phenomenal Prison just Dey play."

ademachismo:

"Be like enjoyment don tire you."

star_prince00__:

"Daddy is coming for you."

emmychris_vocalz_:

"Be like you wan make Ned Nwoko make your daughter him 7th wife … na that time your mind go touch ground."

Source: Legit.ng