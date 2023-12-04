Actress Adakirikiri recently put a heartwarming video of her with her senior colleague Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki

In the short video, Aki was seen showering prayers on Adakirikiri, who was excited to meet him

The video has left many gushing online as they applauded the teen actress for being respectful

Nollywood teen actress Uchechi Okonkwo Treasure, aka Adakirikiri, has continued to melt hearts with videos of her linking up with senior colleagues in the movie industry.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adakirikiri visited veteran actor Pete Edochie with a portrait gift.

Actress Adakirikiri meets Chinedu Ikedieze. Credit: @chineduikedieze @uchetreasure

Source: Instagram

In an adorable video she recently shared on her Instagram page, Adakirikiri was spotted with another veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki.

The teen who was excited to meet Aki was seen going on her knees as he prayed for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aki in prayer, described Adakirikiri as the kind of child every parent wishes for.

Sharing the video, Adakirikiri wrote in her caption:

"If I ever meet you and ask you to say a prayer for me, Know that I recognize greatness whenever I meet greatness like I did today with my big uncle @chineduikedieze God bless you sir."

Watch a heartwarming video as Aki prays for Adakirikiri

People gush over Adakirikiri's video with Aki

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

kossychris1:

"dem use home training and good manners wound this girl."

jakayla_saveria_smith_official:

"The only child actor that inspired me."

njokuanayoemmanuel:

"Your humility is really touching. You've truly learnt early that the way to the top is from the ground. God bless your soul."

chioma_nwobi_:

"Your parent did a good Job."

alexoghenefejiro:

"Your humility will continue to lead you to great and great people amen."

_.anne.01:

"Your humility will take to places you would have never imagined or even imagined."

firstlady8932:

"I love @uchetreasure_ for one thing. She is humble. Keep it up my dear. I love you ."

Aki rejects DNA test

Legit.ng recently reported that Aki stirred emotions over a clip of him receiving the results of his DNA test.

Unlike singer Drake, Aki's ancestral lineage was traced to a different continent outside of Africa.

Aki heaped heavy curses on the App he used to check his DNA test as he rejected the result.

Source: Legit.ng