A trending video of actress Destiny Etiko at a church service has become a heated debate online

The actress, who appeared to be excited to be in church, was seen showing some dance moves, which some netizens tagged as inappropriate

However, other people online threw their weight behind the actress with some bible verses as proof

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is trending online over a video of her at a church service.

Destiny, who was at the Odeshi Programme organised by Zion Prayer Ministry Outreach, shared videos documenting her attendance.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Destiny, who once queried male colleagues for staring at her waist, was seen showing off dance moves.

Destiny, in a caption of the video, also expressed gratitude to her maker for what she has been able to achieve in 2023.

She wrote in her caption:

"God’s Love and favor upon my life is this year extremely overwhelming can’t thank u enough lord JESUS. Am grateful for all you u have in 2023 and I strongly believe that 2024 will be better and greater IN JESUS NAME AMEN."

Watch the video Destiny Etiko shared below:

This is coming days after Destiny Etiko shared raunchy pictures of her on a beach.

Mixed reactions trail Destiny Etiko's video

However, a clip of her dancing during the church programme has stirred reactions online as some netizens accused her of "dancing seductively" and causing distractions to church members.

mrbest.1:

"Shake something for Jesus abeg."

chichiosas2:

"Na inside church you for dey dance dis kind dance."

goldenlove112:

"Make una stop nr be her fault say she get big yansh love you momma."

deboyisgood_films:

"I can't be that young man I go change seat before I get distracted."

precious_nonso_eze:

"Nah nyash you go Zion go dey shake since yesterday?"

smile_billionairegh:

"You carry Temptation go church na waooo."

justine_proff:

"Stop dancing seductively in church."

beckybestbest:

"David danced until his cloths were off....Destiny dance shake what ur God gave u biko...na so I dey shake my own,God wey giv us big ukwu no do mistake."

joycenwaolise65:

"This dancing step isn't appropriate.u don’t dance like this in the present of God.May God have mercy upon US all."

francisuche__

"That brother at the back got confused."

Destiny Etiko or Ini Edo could have played Shuri in Black Panther

Legit.ng previously reported Emeka Rollas shared his thoughts about Wakanda Forever and why Nollywood actors were shortchanged by not being in the movie.

According to Rollas, Wakanda Forever is an African story, and Nigeria had a stake in it because of the role of General Okoye.

The AGN president said Okoye is a Nigerian name and should have been acted by a Nollywood actress like Destiny Etiko or Ini Edo.

