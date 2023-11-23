Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently set social media on fire as she goes bare in viral new videos and photos

The actress, who is currently in Houston, Texas, was sighted at the beach flaunting her massive curves unapologetically

Destiny Etiko's viral raunchy videos and photos have sparked a BBL/liposuction conversation online as fans slam the actress for working on her body

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently sent many of her fans into overdrive after some photos of her at the beach putting her massive curves on display went viral.

The heavily endowed actress is not popular for going bare and for putting so much skin on display.

Destiny Etiko trends online as videos of her flaunting her massive curves go viral.

Source: Instagram

But as it stands, the actress has broken that mode as she recently went ultra raunchy with her feminine persona.

Some clips of Destiny Etiko rocking sultry beachwear have set social media on fire.

"Destiny Etiko, when did you do BBL," Fans query

The viral clip of the actress at the beach putting her massive curves on display has sparked a major conversation online.

While many were quick to hail the actress for her gorgeous body, others called her out for it.

Some netizens have slammed Destiny, querying her for going under the knife to fix her body.

See Destiny Etiko's post that sparked chaos online:

More snaps of Destiny Etiko at the beach in the USA:

Reactions trail Destiny Etiko's beachwear clips

Here are some of the reactions that Destiny Etiko's video stirred online:

@cruisewithjoe:

"The earthquake we didn’t see coming my phone fell off."

@adejoh.b:

"Na wa oooo... God!! I know I'm not a saint... How do people feel comfortable exposing their body like this?"

@don_buaro_wan:

"Your body looks nice in covered cloths … you look too hard here."

@kie_kie__:

"Thank God my Ig is kuku not working."

@dbestvic:

"Must our ladies go naked ? This is not okay. I hardly see her dressed this way . It’s beach time but you must not expose your body for God sake."

@cfonglobal:

"Poor man pickin will think she did BBL. Natural endowment Mami."

@couragenwilson:

"Funny that Nigerians Don’t know the difference between Liposuction, BBL and tummy tuck Destiny didn’t do BBL on her Nyansh but she definitely did a liposuction on her tummy to reduce the fat. That’s still means her body is natural."

@nancyneeq:

"People no get value for their body again oo!! Free exposure. You don see Omosexy, Genevieve, Rita, Uche Jumbo, Kate Henshaw expose their body like this? That's why they are our legends."

@nosadeborah:

"The man on blue short preek raise o."

@official_ukohevelynee:

"Na you post when you go to see Ebuka Obi for church na you still they show your nuds here, people that are here praising you but don’t expose their own body oooo."

@rabiou__:

"Madam, your bumbum look very tired, it's better to wear tights, the bikini doesn't suit you."

