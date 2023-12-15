Asake has extended assistance to hospitalised Nigerian traffic police officer Mrs Omorogbe by giving her N5 million

Comedian I Go Save who made headlines for moving Mrs Omorogbe to the hospital for treatment shared the update in a viral video

The YBNL music star's nice gestures have seen many Nigerian netizens applauding him as many continue to pray for Omorogbe

Popular comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, aka I Go Save, in a latest video, confirmed Nigerian international act Ahmed Ololade 'Asake' has donated the sum of N5 millionaire for Nigerian policewoman Mrs Helen Otabhor's treatment.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that I Go Save was seen in a viral video with Mrs Omorogbe at a hospital after he helped move her there for proper treatment.

People hail Asake over money gift to policewoman. Credit: @asakemusic @igosave

Source: Instagram

Mrs Omorogbe, who trended online in 2022 screaming for help after she was held to ransom in a car she tried arresting, was said to have been involved in a hit-and-run car accident months after the viral video.

I Go Save, in the viral video, hailed Asake as he also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians for more financial support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below shared by I Go Save below:

People react as Asake gives hospitalised police officer N5m

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

chidhoxieh:

"Asake God go bless you."

djmims_lagos:

"Tell them,.Make them know now, We don change am,,, Nigerians are police friends."

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"Mr money, God mind go touch grand for your case God bless you."

ikaydardison:

"Mr money get money no be audio."

iam_lexky:

"Great one Mr money … but lowkey that woman suppose dey collect royalties from that song."

surdtorp_wwb.GMF:

"One love asake nla you get mouth, drop the woman Aza for more blessings ."

Why I Go Save broke down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that I Go Save stirred emotions over a video of him crying on stage.

This happened during his show in Warri, when he introduced his mum to the huge crowd while on stage.

In another report, singer Ayra Starr danced with her mother on stage.

Source: Legit.ng