“Ini Edo or Destiny Etiko Could Have Played Shuri in Black Panther,” Emeka Rollas Claims, Fans React
- The president of Nigeria's Actor Guild (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has sparked a significant conversation online as he calls the producers of Wakanda Forever
- During a recent interview, Emeka Rollas slammed the producers of Wakanda Forever, noting that Ini Edo and Destiny Etiko could have done a better job playing Shuri
- He stated that the movie was an African story and Nigeria had a stake in the film, but the casting showed no representation of the country
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Emeka Rollas, the president of Nigeria's Actor Guild, recently shared his thoughts about Wakanda Forever and why he feels Nollywood actors were shortchanged by not being in the movie.
Rollas noted that Wakanda Forever is an African story, and Nigeria had a stake in it, mainly because of the role of General Okoye.
The AGN president noted that Okoye is a Nigerian name and the role would have been best suited for a Nollywood actress.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Emeka Rollas names Nollywood actresses that could've played Gen Okoye
Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, and Destiny Etiko would have done a fantastic job, Emeka Rollas said.
He further noted that he knows a South African played the role, but he doesn't think it was right to have deprived a Nigerian of the opportunity to star in such a global franchise.
However, it is important to note that Tems and Rema's voices featured heavily in Wakanda Forever.
Listen to Emeka Rollas' interview below:
See how netizens reacted to Emeka Rollas' comment
Here are some of the reactions the comment stirred online:
Osaze Odemwingie's new appearance leaves many talking, he gives reason he left social media in video
@tadeendowed:
"It’s not an African story, uncle. Na comic book wey person for America write in the 60s. No Nigerian actor is worthy to act that night screen."
@reach_africamedia:
"True !"
@kelvinchilds_:
"He's spilling facts!!"
@Joshuakk:
"Abegi sey Kate Henshaw that can't jump na him wan us spear fight."
@ade___damola1:
"This people una like to dey whine una sef o."
@nickiegoldee:
"Yes, we deserved to have been in that movie, he isn't lying."
@nonso_louiss:
Well, Okoye was in the very first two Wakanda movie, she didn't start with Wakanda Forever."
Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy, CKay and Rema all feature on Wakanda Forever
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Wakanda Forever, seven Nigerian Afrobeat artists featuring on the movie's music album along with Rihanna. on
The movie, released over a year ago, was officially premiered in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 4, 2022.
"Any meter will be accepted, pls help": Nkechi Blessing begs Davido after Wizkid gave Money Gee N20m
Internationally renowned singers from Nigeria, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Fireboy, are the seven artists featured on the Wakanda Forever music album.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng