The president of Nigeria's Actor Guild (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has sparked a significant conversation online as he calls the producers of Wakanda Forever

During a recent interview, Emeka Rollas slammed the producers of Wakanda Forever, noting that Ini Edo and Destiny Etiko could have done a better job playing Shuri

He stated that the movie was an African story and Nigeria had a stake in the film, but the casting showed no representation of the country

Emeka Rollas, the president of Nigeria's Actor Guild, recently shared his thoughts about Wakanda Forever and why he feels Nollywood actors were shortchanged by not being in the movie.

Rollas noted that Wakanda Forever is an African story, and Nigeria had a stake in it, mainly because of the role of General Okoye.

AGN President Emeka Rollas slams the producers of Wakanda Forever for not using any Nigerian actors in the movie. Photo credit: @k8henshaw/@iniedo/@emekarollas

Source: Instagram

The AGN president noted that Okoye is a Nigerian name and the role would have been best suited for a Nollywood actress.

Emeka Rollas names Nollywood actresses that could've played Gen Okoye

Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, and Destiny Etiko would have done a fantastic job, Emeka Rollas said.

He further noted that he knows a South African played the role, but he doesn't think it was right to have deprived a Nigerian of the opportunity to star in such a global franchise.

However, it is important to note that Tems and Rema's voices featured heavily in Wakanda Forever.

Listen to Emeka Rollas' interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Emeka Rollas' comment

Here are some of the reactions the comment stirred online:

@tadeendowed:

"It’s not an African story, uncle. Na comic book wey person for America write in the 60s. No Nigerian actor is worthy to act that night screen."

@reach_africamedia:

"True !"

@kelvinchilds_:

"He's spilling facts!!"

@Joshuakk:

"Abegi sey Kate Henshaw that can't jump na him wan us spear fight."

@ade___damola1:

"This people una like to dey whine una sef o."

@nickiegoldee:

"Yes, we deserved to have been in that movie, he isn't lying."

@nonso_louiss:

Well, Okoye was in the very first two Wakanda movie, she didn't start with Wakanda Forever."

Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy, CKay and Rema all feature on Wakanda Forever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Wakanda Forever, seven Nigerian Afrobeat artists featuring on the movie's music album along with Rihanna. on

The movie, released over a year ago, was officially premiered in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 4, 2022.

Internationally renowned singers from Nigeria, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Fireboy, are the seven artists featured on the Wakanda Forever music album.

