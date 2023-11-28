Funke Akindele has left people gushing over a fun video of her with her senior colleague, Fathia Balogun

The two movie stars were seen showing off energetic dance moves as they vibed to Burna Boy's hit song City Boys

The video comes ahead of Funke's soon-to-be-released movie project dubbed A Tribe Called Judah

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Fathia Balogun recently linked up, and it was an adorable moment to witness.

On Tuesday, November 28, Funke took to her official Instagram page to share a dance video with Fathia.

Funke Akindele, Fathia Balogun dance to City Boys. Credit: @funkejeniifaakindele

In the video, the talented actresses who rocked different outfits, including heavy boots and suits, were seen showing their dance moves as they vibed to Burna Boy's City Boys hit single.

Funke, who recently launched her network ahead of the release of her next project, A Tribe Called Judah, has been linking up with some of her colleagues to promote the movie set to be out on December 15.

Watch a fun video of Funke Akinele and Fathia Balogun dancing below:

Fans gush as Funke Akindele and Fathia Balogun link up

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from many of the actresses' fans and colleagues. See them below:

enioluwaofficial:

"My childhood in 1 video!"

trustfavour:

"Is this woman aging backward? Beautiful as ever Faithia Balogun fans gather here for a selfie."

kie_kie__:

"Naaa! Aunty Fathia I didn’t see her coming."

paschalinealex24:

"Omg this is beautiful is there a way we can powertap on this post."

tobimakinde:

"The mothers of the tribe too lit!"

oni_ipanu:

"I love this soooooooo much. So Aunty Fathia @faithiawilliams get vibes like this na Aunty Funke do this one."

olumideoworu:

"Update right there! Legendary vibes."

the_ayomikualabi_:

"This aunty fathia is always making me see a reason why her and mum should be a twin in movie."

Toyo Baby links up with Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyo Baby rejoiced over her role in Funke Akindele's upcoming movie.

The actress took to social media to share the good news and to show her happiness.

She also urged her fans to anticipate the movie as she showed off her script and danced beautifully in the video.

