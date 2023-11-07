Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently trended online as a post of her making an important announcement went viral

Renowned Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele has sparked reactions with a public announcement she recently shared online.

The movie star got many talking online as she officially launched her own network and film production company.

Akindele revealed in her public announcement the name of her new company, the "Funke Akindele Network (FAAN)."

Funke Akindele parts ways with former hubby's company

The movie star's company, according to her, is set to provide services ranging from filmmaking and movie production as well as PR solutions for films.

Funke Akindele, in her post, noted that the vision behind the company is to tell more of the Nigerian stories and empower the Naija narrative.

This is coming after the movie star officially parted ways with her ex-husband's production company, Scene One.

Read an excerpt of Funke Akindele's statement:

"I’m thrilled to officially introduce The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), my newest love and the powerhouse behind “Battle on Bukka Street” and our upcoming project, “A Tribe Called Judah.” FAAN represents a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR solutions for films."

She continues, saying:

"FAAN stands today as a testament to the collective strength of all of you who have stood with me, championing my vision not just to tell our stories but to own and empower our narrative truly."

See Funke Akindele's post as she launches her company:

See how netizens reacted to the launch of Funke Akindele's company

Funke Akindele's movie is the all-time highest-grossing film in Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Akindele made history after her immense achievement as the producer of the all-time highest-grossing movie in Nigeria went viral

In a clip posted online, Funke noted that numbers don't lie, and she couldn't be any less happy with how much she has achieved.

This was the second time Funke Akindele has shattered the record of the highest-grossing movie in Nigeria's cinema history. The record used to be held by Funke's movie, Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

