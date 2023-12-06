Actress Bisola Badmus is happy to be alive and she has shared her feelings with her fans on social media

She added that she has been battling brain disease that has lasted for one year which is why she has been off the networking app

The thespians added that she lost her mother while struggling with her health but she is still thankful

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus is grateful to witness another birthday this year as she has taken to social media to celebrate her new age.

The mother of one whose son clocked ten last year has been through a lot of challenges in the last year. She stated that she is battling Encephalopathy, a brain disease that causes brain dysfunction such as memory loss, confusion, and coma.

Actress Bisola Badmus says she is battling brain disease as she marks birthday. Photo credit @officialbisolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Bisola Badmus says she lost her mother

While she has been battling with her ordeal, she lost her dear mother too and had to find a way of coping with her challenges.

The actress made it known that she is still grateful to be alive as she sings in the video made for her birthday. She thanked her colleagues, brands, and business associates who have stood by her and given her support through her tragedy.

See her post here:

Fans react to the news of Badmus's health

Netizens have reacted to the news about the Nollywood actress's health. Here are some of the comments below.

@iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday to you Adunnimi May you live long and eat the fruits of your labour Insha Allahu love you silly Adunnimi."

@omoalausa1:

"Happy Birthday Adunni Ope ni fun Olorun , may you continue to celebrate life abundantly in good health and sound mind ."

@bmclothingss:

"God be praised. I pray God perfect your healing."

@pelumi898:

"Divine healing in Jesus name. Amen."

@zaynabolamijuwon:

"May Allah grant her complete (shiffah)Ameen."

@omoseyke:

"God will heal her in Jesus name."

@ashabi_simple:

"More good years in good health ma."

@omo_brish:

"Wishing you a very happy birthday. Oluwaseun."

@kikkysglam:

"People are going through a lot. May God heal heavy heart."

@temiii_topeh:

"May Almighty Allah grant her healing."

Kemi Afolabi shares battle with Lupus

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Afolabi had shared her bitter experience as she battles Lupus

In an interview, she stated that doctors told her she has four years to live as she lamented spending N1 million naira weekly for her medication.

Nigerians sympathized with the actress as they told her to seek help and find healing in God.

Source: Legit.ng