Actress Bisola Badmus has dedicated a special post to her dear son on the occasion of his 10th birthday ceremony

The doting mum penned a lengthy epistle in which she mentioned how the journey has not been easy but has been worth it

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy and his mother

Nollywood movie star Bisola Badmus is busting with joy at the moment as she gets to witness the 10th birthday of her darling son.

The young man clocked 10 on Wednesday, June 29, and he got special shout-out posts from his mother on Instagram.

Actress Bisola Badmus pens lovely note as son K1 clocks 10. Photo: @officialbisolabadmus

Source: Instagram

An overjoyed Badmus pointed out how it has been 10 years of care, joy and laughter with her adorable child.

She also said that the journey from his birth hasn't been an easy one but he makes it worthwhile.

“Birthing you was birthing success into the world. The journey was neveror it would never be an easy one✅ but you've always made it easy by staying strong for mommy. It's been a rough one from birth,” her message read in part.

Badmus recounted some of the painful conditions she had to go through while birthing the young man. She, however, likened her love for him to the vastness of the ocean.

The actress rounded up her epistle by showering heartfelt words of prayers on the celebrant.

See her posts below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

iamkemikorede said:

"Happy birthday my Sonshine BIG 10 olasunkanmi."

adunni_adey_morohumubo said:

"Happy birthday llnp darling son, Allah's undiluted favour on u always amen."

ijesha_ibk said:

"Happy birthday to you Oremi @malikmarshal101 age with grace."

todayschoicebeautyplace said:

"Happy Birthday Fine Boy No Pimples . Age with Grace and with Favour of God. May Your Glory never be aborted in Jesus name . . May you live to fulfill ur purpose in Jesus name. Llnp."

