Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, has continued to show netizens the different sides of her exciting personality

The beauty influencer was spotted recently at a festive concert in Enugu, displaying a rare act of generosity

Many who came across the clip were more than pleased to see how she entertained her audience with her stage skills

Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, has buzzed the internet lately after a video of her hurling cash at her Enugu show went viral.

The mother of three was seen at a jubilant end-of-year concert in Enugu, displaying her influence and charm.

May Edochie attends concert in Enugu

Source: Instagram

May captivated the audience by taking centre stage with a stack of 500 naira notes to spray at the youths at the event.

Excitement swept through the crowd as she generously distributed naira notes with joyous flair.

Netizens react to the video of May Yul Edochie in Enugu

preciousevba:

"see the way she threw the money, May is very soft."

lizzyameh369gmail.comameh:

"Wow may God almighty bless you guys for this love."

ramatu.kargbo.7165:

"Our beautiful and elegant queen May."

cliffordjoyce8:

"Our international queen get doings normally, Soft queen."

emlysthrifts_empire:

"God see me smiling cheapishly and my daughter ask me I said nothingooo....May God continue to bless and protect our queen ....May God uplift you and us all in all our endeavour....it pays to be a beautiful soul...you're loved by God and humans."

chizzymichael_:

"Queen May of the most high ♥️. You are greatly loved."

adieme168:

"May God bless and continuing to keep and preserve you and everything that concerns you."

joyce_kingsley_iweru:

"Queen May or nothing, this woman dey give me joy."

How May Edochie celebrated her first birthday after son's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie marked her birthday on September 16.

She couldn't help but reflect on how far she had come following her husband Yul Edochie's second marriage to Judy Austin and the death of her first son.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day

Source: Legit.ng