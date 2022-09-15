Popular Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has been accused of abandonment by a US lady Carllie Taggett

The lady claimed she was "legally married" to the Nigerian screen god in the US after they met in 2017

Carllie vowed to take legal action should the actor fail to follow the due divorce process in the US

Carllie Taggett, a US citizen, has accused Nigerian actor and fashion enthusiast, James Ikechukwu Okolue Esomughua, popularly known as Jim Iyke, of abandoning his marriage to her without divorce before illegally marrying another woman to raise a family in the same USA.

While vowing to provide evidence of her marriage to him in due time, the lady lamented that the marriage was truncated after the actor abandoned her to return to Nigeria, OHAVIATV News reports.

She also accused Iyke of leveraging his citizenship status to run his business in the United States of America, not minding his obligation as a legally married husband to her.

We met in US and got married in 2017

Carllie, a medical student and business entrepreneur, recalls they both met in Norcross, Georgia, with the actor allegedly promising heavens and earth. She described the actor as a man full of life and has an unquenchable penchant for more women.

In her words:

"We got married on January 30, 2017, at the Dekalb County Courthouse, the witnesses are there, the records are also there, and I am going to base on this evidence to pursue legal action for abandoning our legal marriage to live with another woman illegally.

"It has been a pain I bore all these years, I have tried to be reasonable to understand why he abandoned our marriage without a divorce, but he has been evading me, that is why I decided to call his attention, pending when he decides to be reasonable or face the consequences of his actions in marriage court in the US."

Carllie said she has "tried to reach" him (Iyke) through a lawyer and on social media, but the actor chooses to keep mum.

The lady vowed to pursue legal action against the actor in the "US if he fails to do the needful by following process of a divorce."

"As I have stated earlier, I have all our marriage documents intact, I have all the witnesses I need to prosecute and teach him the right lesson on betrayal," she said.

