Nollywood filmmaker Yul Edochie has sparked reactions again with a recent post on Instagram

The actor, who seemed to have relocated to Abuja, shared a video announcing his adoption of the Muslim title 'alhaji'

Yul dressed like a typical northerner and, in his caption, affirmed that he is a staunch supporter of the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nollywood's Yul Edochie has adopted a popular Muslim title, and he put up a post announcing the feat.

On his IG page, the actor, dressed like a typical northerner, vibed to singer Ycee's Omo Alhaji song.

Yul Edochie shares video as he announces new title Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, who was recently shaded over a heartwarming video of his dad, Pete Edochie, attached the alhaji title to his Isi Mmili slang.

In his caption, the actor declared himself the finest man in Nigeria and affirmed his position as a supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"New name alert: ALHAJI ISI MMILI. Seexiest man in Nigeria. Asiwaju Boy. 100%."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

The actor's video sparked reactions from his second wife, Judy Austin and others. Read some comments below:

judyaustin1:

"His Excellency. Isi Mmile ji ofor. Eze Dike 1 of Nteje."

chiomas_blog:

"A finished man."

judy_first_pikin_get_belle:

"Omooo u are very Tox!.c guyyy. Which kain narciss!st!c behavior be this. Queen May post u run to post so u can draw attention to your pAge. Fada lawd, anyone that needs to leave my life for your glory to manifest, lord sweep them out by f!re. May is a testimony. May inspire lot of women all over the globe. May society continue to work in queen mays favor amennnnnnn."

sunshineg_99:

"Queen May is pressing your neck well well. Her video peppered you and you came post your own quick! She’s pressing your stup!d neck well well."

bettersimeon:

"With all your bragging you no get mind to stand for your ijeli in court."

kennypaul4life:

"Forget second wife drama! Yul na fine guy, just leave your hatred aside and talk truth."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin allegedly deny being married

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a new turn of events in court, the filmmaker denied being married to or attempting to marry Judy.

The Nollywood stars denied being married even though they have two kids, as Yul recognises himself as husband to May alone.

The actors, who had been dropping couple content for months since they got together, said they were surprised to see bloggers refer to them as a married couple.

Source: Legit.ng