Nollywood star Bolanle Ninalowo has sparked a massive outrage online for posting a woman's photo on his social media page

The bulky movie star has come under immense criticism for posting the image of another woman on his page just weeks after announcing his divorce

Ninalowo stirred more reactions online by attaching a rose emoji to the photo and asking people to tag the lady in the photos

Famous Nollywood star Bolanle Ninalowo has set tongues wagging online after some photos of a beautiful woman he shared on his page went viral.

Many netizens have taken to the movie star's page calling for his head, noting that it was barely three months since he announced his divorce.

Reactions as Bolanle Ninalowo shares image of another woman on his page weeks after divorce. Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Recall that Ninalowo announced on September 2, 2023, that he had officially parted ways with his wife, Bunmi, after 16 years of marriage.

Fans slam Ninalowo, note he doesn't respect his ex-wife

The movie star has come under a lot of criticism, with many bashing him as being disrespectful for posting another woman's image on his social media page just weeks after his divorce.

However, Legit.ng can confirm that the image of the lady posted online by Bolanle Ninalowo is that of his colleague Damilola Adegbite, who recently turned a year older.

See the post shared by Ninalowo that got his fans angry:

See how netizens reacted to Ninalowo's post

@amissah_official:

"Wait ooo, was it not just the last 2 months this man divorced? WTH."

@_lanleriyke:

"There’s something I keep saying, if you are in marriage and your husband is not beating you, I don’t want to know d reason why you should leave him, especially when you both had kids together, see a man will be a man and man will never get old to remarry."

@amara_richard:

"When we don’t know her, how then can we tag her? Guy, tag her yourself."

@attyalley:

"Sister has not been informed about emotional and financial abuse. Who will inform her bayii?"

@eze_abataa:

"Make we tag ur girl for u? U dey whine?"

@itz_zizigram:

"The side piece that has been causing problems to that beautiful ex-wife of yours."

@mille_dumebs.a:

"This one commot for marriage wan still enter another marriage wey scatter. I sha hope it’s not what I’m thinking."

@helen.lunalo:

"Allow the man to move on with his life. Marriages fail unfortunately. He is not dead, let him find his happiness elsewhere."

@bolajitailor:

"Omo ..the best thing for you rn is to keep your happiness private ..your kids wouldn’t like this."

@az_baaba:

"Respect people's personal decisions. Carry on alaye Maka, wa gbayi."

@mo_bejide:

"These days marriage is like Bank cashier, Next customer please."

Bolanle Ninalowo reveals his next plan after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Bolanle Ninalowo reacted after announcing online that he had officially parted ways with his wife.

Just a day after he announced the sad news about parting ways with the mother of his two kids, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share another post.

Ninalowo shared a photo of a huge smiley face and revealed that he is now in his next phase of life.

