Nigerian singer Zlatan recently dropped a new song 10 Bottles, and many people have jumped on the challenge with different videos

Iyabo Ojo wowed netizens with her amazing transformation into different men as she shared her entry

Fans and colleagues of the actress have commended her talent and attention to details

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo has joined Zlatan's new song, 10 Bottles challenge, and netizens have declared her the challenge winner.

In a video on her page and true to her nature, the mum of two delivered a beautiful interpretation of the song.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The actress, who has been at the forefront of late singer Mohbad's case, transformed into handsome men with beard, dreads and gangster outfits.

One of her alter egos is a rich man in the club, and she showed off bundles of foreign currency and different expensive drinks according to the lyrics of the song.

In the last transformation, her agbero side, aka Yebo, interpreted the daring and violence-promoting part of the song.

Iyabo captioned her video with:

"#yebo is a case study. song 10 bottles by @zlatan_ibile #10bottles #fyp"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo's video

Fans and colleagues of the actress commended her, read some of the comments gathered below:

iamvecthor:

"This woman no wan grow old at all I too love her. Gen Z mummy."

natasha_daviz:

"Omg Nobody badder .. The Queen Mother for many reasons."

toyin_abraham:

"Finally u don do the video. Love u pieces."

eyinjuoluwaa001:

"Your attention to details and interpretation of lyrics word by word is unmatched."

houseofamearypearl:

"Love it, I have watched more than 10 times now now."

iam__aduke:

"Gbefun, nobody comes closer. Sis take your flowers joor."

gladyseki:

"Exceptional, impressive, breathtaking, extraordinary, phenomenal, outstanding, beautiful performance."

shakelizy_komedy:

"I love her so much jare."

poshroyalebeauty_makeover:

"Walai! They can't tell me nothing, they can't match your energy."

Iyabo Ojo jumps on Adekunle Gold's Ogaranya challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress erased everyone's chance on Adekunle Gold's Ogaranya challenge.

Instead of following in the footsteps of others and getting friends and family in their videos, the actress decided to do the challenge alone.

Iyabo, however, played with her alter ego, Yebo, a man who changed from different outfits to different locations around her house.

Source: Legit.ng