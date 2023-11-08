A woman has shared how she replied to a man’s private message on social media and it turned out to be the best decision of her life

The woman revealed that the man has been treating her well and showing her all the love in the world

In the video, the woman showed how the man cooks for her often and makes her feel loved

A woman has shared her amazing love story of how she replied to a man’s private message on social media and it turned out to be the best decision of her life.

The woman said that the man had sent her a friendly message on Instagram and she decided to give him a chance.

Lady finds love. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigtee_xx

Source: TikTok

She said that she was impressed by how the man had conducted himself. The woman revealed that the man has been treating her well and showing her all the love in the world ever since they started dating.

She said that he is caring, supportive, and respectful. In the video, the woman showed how the man cooks for her often and makes her feel loved.

Just_ me reacted:

"God abeg if I be hyperpigmentation tell me lord it's a new month today, bless me with my own cinnamon amen."

User63736633y:

"This your cinnamon sabi o."

D'mmyReflect:

"Chai it's today I know l'm a plantain chips very crunchy o."

Kaosaraomoyoruba:

"Thank you for changing the narrative . My body don calm. Make I still dey pursue love. Good ones dey."

Kaffeey:

"God! Am la hermaphrodite???"

Fatimaalimi695:

"God bless you guys, I'm gonna keep clapping till it's my turn."

OnlyGestid:

"POV: I can cook o na girl wey go chop am remain."

Princess Blair:

"Na this your life really sweet like the Cinnamon."

Queen Vava:

"My own bitter like dawadawa."

Yinkson:

"No be kobad įn be this."

EllyNursaiwang:

"Find one too sis he's treat me like queen but don't like him."

Mocollections:

"Mr.Godsgracel my brother go and learn how to cook just incase your babes dem come to visit."

