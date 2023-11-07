Davido has finally responded to photographer Abu Salami's several claims online, as well as the N218m he owes

Instead of trading words, the singer reportedly had the police pick up the businessman and photos have emerged

According to reports, the Unavailable crooner has arrested Abu Salami for stalking, cyberbullying and signature forgery

David Adeleke, aka Davido, has sparked huge reactions online as photos of photographer Abu Salami at the police station surfaced.

According to reports, the photographer who called out Davido for owing him N218m was arrested for cyberbullying, stalking and signature forgery.

Netizens react to Davido arresting Abu Salami Photo credit: @abusalamibackuppage/@ManLikeIcey

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral photos online, the businessman was seen presumable writing his statement as he arrived at the police station.

In another, Abu Salami, dressed in a white kaftan, was seen behind the counter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to some netizens, Salami admitted on an X, formerly Twitter space, that he forged the singer's signature and he was proud of it.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido trended for days online., after the N218m call out, and Abu Salami expressed joy about ruining the singer's name.

See photos of Abu Salami below:

Reactions to Abu Salami's arrest

The photographer's arrest sparked mixed reactions online, read some of the comments gathered below:

shun_vest:

"Nigeria police, Do better. Stop intimidation. Davido is a debtor that is using the police to oppress."

lola_eboreime:

"Money is power but POWER IS POWER!!Davido go soon meet who go humble am if he continues on this path to self destruct..na you dey owe dey intimidate na you still dey arrest,after this he will release album..his album is always based and surrounded with controversies!!!"

ice_queen_b8:

"This looks like bullying."

officialalphatravel:

"This is an opportunity for the guy to prove his case if he has one….bring out your evidence to back your claim."

@crco:

"lol I said it you come on public space and brag about the your fraudulent acts and how you forged signature abi signed Davido’s signature on his behalf obviously setting yourself up with evidence sef!"

@JibiobaK:

"Oppression is real in this country called Nigeria."

@kcemenike:

"We listened to his story from top to bottom. Davido was not falsely accused. He defrauded Abu Salami sir."

@GarriAddict:

"This is still bullying and the internet never forgets."

@DareHardy09:

"Davido did the right thing no need to reply to him online but allow the law take its course."

Documents leak as Abu Salami sues Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the photographer finally made legal moves concerning his issues with Davido.

Reports made the rounds on social media that Abu Salami has finally sued Davido after weeks of dragging him.

In a post by X user and die-hard Burna Boy fan @Winco_3, photos of the purported legal documents were shared.

Source: Legit.ng