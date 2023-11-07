Veteran Nollywood star Rita Edochie has taken to social media to share an update on Mr Ibu's condition

On Monday, November 6, the actor's family released a statement detailing why one of his legs had to be amputated

Like the family, Rita Edochie called for prayers for Mr Ibu and also said that he is doing well at the hospital in Lekki

Following the tragic amputation of John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu's leg, prayers and concerns have poured in for his fast recovery.

Veteran actress Rita Edochie shared an update on the comic actor after she visited the hospital where the procedure took place.

She shared a video with a member of Mr Ibu's family in his room, even though she did not capture the actor in her clip.

Edochie prayed for her colleague and, in her caption, assured netizens that he is doing well and that all everyone owes him are prayers.

She wrote:

"I went to see Ibu John Okafor at Evercare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1. He is doing well but all we owe him now is to keep praying for him."

Watch Rita Edochie's video here:

Reactions to Rita Edochie's video

The actress' update sparked mixed reactions and questions about Mr Ibu's condition.

Read some comments sighted below:

Mr Ibu's family releases statement after amputation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor's family gave Nigerians reasons professionals had to cut his leg.

According to the statement, as of 1 pm on Monday, November 6, he had undergone seven surgeries, and one of his legs had to be amputated.

The family said they had to accept the actor's new reality as that was the only way to keep him alive.

