Recently, Nigerian actor Chief Kanran trended online after clips of the house he lives in went viral, and he shared his struggles with famous clergyman Pastor Gabriel

However, the veteran's claims have been disputed online by a woman based in America, Auto Bola, who reacted to the video, noting that the actor was lying

Auto Bola noted that the house Kanran showed in the viral video and claimed was his is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell

Over the last few months, seeing veteran Yoruba Nollywood actors and actresses go on Pastor Gabriel's IG Live sessions to beg Nigerians for help and donations has become a pretty regular feature.

Before Kanran, veteran actress Iya Gbonkan, Lalude, and a couple of others were on Pastor Gabriel's IG Live begging Nigerians for aid and donations to acquire a more fitting house and those with cars asked for money to get one.

Autobola tackles Chief Kanran for begging for money online.

Source: Instagram

"Kanran is lying" - U.S based millionaire calls out veteran

However, it seems like the case of veteran actor Olusegun Akinremi, better known as Chief Kanran, Nigerians aren't buying his story.

After Chief Kanran went to Pastor Gabriel's IG, a Nigerian woman based in America, Auto Bola came online to call out the actor.

This isn't his first time begging for money - Auto Bola

Auto Bola noted that this isn't the first time Kanran would seek people's help and support.

She also revealed that barely two years before his recent show on Pastor Gabriel's page, she gave him 100k and many other contributions for the actor.

She went on to slam the actor as a liar and a swindler. Auto Bola even noted that the house shown by Kanran in the viral video isn't the actor's house, and all of that was just a gimmick.

Watch Auto Bola's video slamming Chief Kanran:

See how netizens reacted to Auto Bola's video calling out Kanran

@semi_bamba:

"All these cries for help should be properly investigated, in my opinion."

@olaidemi_excessmercy:

"E no go spoil for you for saying this. Even, baba otolo's house for Ogbomosho not look terrible like the one baba kanran showed us. Go and rewatch that kanran video, when pastor said " baba e ji ki a wo yara yin" baba kanran was shocked and said "inu church ni mo maa n sun" imagine? Agbalagba oniro. Too many lies in that second video."

@ebo_baba:

"I swear I support what this woman said, all what Mr KANRAN said about himself it’s pure LIES I’m sure that’s not the house that man his leaving, he only took advantage of Pastor Gabriel and everyone donating to him."

@ajakaiye005:

"I support Auto Bola for the first time. That house doesn't look like where people lives."

@linkbetsy64:

"He was helped by Baba kola olootu, what did he use the money for."

@opey_opey200:

"Do you know what it takes for that man to come out seeking for public help/funds?if he didn’t need it,do you think he would have cried out?"

@ejiwunmi408:

"I surport this lady talking now."

@ogundarebola:

"She is right and absolutely correct. I said it then when it was posted."

@officialhargusto:

"Honestly...truth be told....chief kanran cant live in that house we saw...me wey dey beg God sef no fit stay for that house....the house looked abandoned."

@d.mfresh:

"When jaiye kuti spoke, they attacked her, you see the points she was making."

Video shows terrible state of the house Chief Kanran lives in as Agbala Gabriel visits him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Agabala Gabriel could not believe his eyes as he entered the house of veteran actor Olusegun Kehinde Akinremi, popularly known as Kanran.

In his conversation with the clergyman, the actor revealed he went through trials and tribulations even though he worked all his life to make a name for himself.

Kanran acts the role of a rich man in movies, a stark irony of his reality. He revealed that he stopped acting and started working independently when people stopped casting him for roles out of jealousy.

