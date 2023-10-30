Omoni Oboli is marking her 23rd wedding anniversary with her husband, and she can't keep calm about it

She shared a beautiful clip of the two of them in a car as she asked her husband what the day was to them

The mother of three sang a love song for her man, and they both shared how they felt about each other

Nollywood actress and movie producer Omoni Oboli has gushed over her man as they marked their 23rd wedding anniversary in style. She shared a clip of their conversation while they were in the car.

The actress asked her husband if he knew the significance of the day for them, and he replied that it was their wedding anniversary. They both wished each other a happy anniversary.

Omoni Oboli Marks 23rd Wedding Anniversary With Hubby. Photo Credit @omonioboli/@nnamdioboli

Omoni Oboli sings a love song for her husband

During their conversation, the actress sang a love song for her man as she asked the number of years they were marking.

In response, her husband said it was 23 years, and Oboli noted that she was not even 23 years of age. She stated that she would be forever sweet 18. Her spouse blew her a kiss as the video ended.

See the video of their anniversary here:

Reactions trail Omoni Oboli's wedding anniversary video

Fans have reacted to the recording made by Omoni Oboli as she marks her wedding anniversary. Here are some of the comments below.

@mayyuledochie:

"Happy anniversary my love."

@obi_cubana:

"Awwww, my beautiful people! Many more years of love and bliss, amen."

@aycomedian:

"Happy anniversary, fam. God bless your union."

@lindaosifo:

"Happy Anniversary. y’all make it look so easy and beautiful."

@ihuomankwocha:

"Wow 23 is a lot in this Morden days, May God continue to protect and strengthen your union. Happy Anniversary mami!"

@bibiamakime:

"Happy anniversary. The breeefff after saying 23 bless."

@juliet_chukwuma:

"Happy anniversary to the ageless couple!!! More of God’s grace, love, blessings, good health, fulfillment and peace! Much love."

@a.k.p.e.v.w.e:

"Congratulations. We married the same season, mine was yesterday,11 years."

@lekki_bistro:

"Happy anniversary to this wonderful couple..God continue to keep you in good health."

@irenejob:

"Happy anniversary my people, May God continue to bless your union. Have a lovely 23rd anniversary celebration. Love Always."

Mercy Johnson marks 12th wedding anniversary with husband, shares beautiful photos

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Johnson celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with lovely photos she took with her husband for the occasion.

The mother of four gushed over her man and revealed that she cannot do without him.

Fans also rejoiced with the couple, and they wrote lovely tributes in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng